Forgiveness as Narrative Risk in Memoir

When I committed to my memoir, I knew the structure the form demanded and the story I needed to tell were in conflict.

I’d read enough memoirs to know their patterns: harm, reckoning, resolution. But forgiveness—the central theme of my work—does not move in a straight line. Healing starts, hesitates, loops around, stops, and never concludes neatly. It advances emotionally long before it advances chronologically.

My college writing professor once told me to “construct an outline for your arc—begin, middle, and end and stick to it.” But as I drafted and redrafted, chronology didn’t do what it was supposed to. Scenes that felt logical in my memory seemed insignificant on the page, while smaller moments carried heavy emotional weight. Linearity smoothed the emotional jumble into something mundane, even false. It implied that pain concludes when chapters do. Meaning did not arrive all at once—it accumulated in passes, and to represent that honestly, my story had to read the same way.

When I approached forgiveness, the friction deepened. Readers are trained to expect it as a clean resolution, a final act. But forgiveness resists climax. It happens quietly, often long after the scene that seems to demand it. Rendered too neatly, it becomes less like a human process than a moral performance. That version may satisfy narrative expectation, but it distorts lived experience.

Once I understood that, my memoir’s structure appeared. The story couldn’t be resolved because the answers were still revealing themselves. What might look like a muddied narrative became a deliberate choice—the story now represented my circuitous journey of emotions and healing.

Crafting the Shape of an Unfinished Truth

I wrote early drafts trying to honor what I thought memoir required: chronological fidelity. Instead, I learned to place scenes not where they happened, but where they become understandable. My thought process shifted from “What happened next?” to “What does the reader need to feel now in order to understand what comes later?”

In practice, this meant radical rearrangement. There is a scene in my memoir where my father verbally threatens me. In an early draft, it appeared where it chronologically belonged—midway through my childhood years—and landed with almost no impact. The reader hadn’t yet been given the silence that preceded it: years of small suppressions, rooms I learned to make myself invisible in. So I moved that scene later, and moved the silence earlier. When the threat finally arrived, it arrived inside a context the reader already inhabited emotionally. The scene didn’t change. The reader’s readiness to receive it did.

Nonlinear storytelling can collapse into confusion if it lacks internal design, so I looked for patterns rather than sequences. A notion introduced in one chapter returned altered in another.

Silence, once a texture of fear, reappeared later as something soothing. Meaning grew clearer not through explanation but through accumulation. The reader didn’t need me to interpret every moment—they needed space to experience it. I built trust through vulnerability.

Writing Toward a Shift

The forgiveness theme demanded the most diligent oversight. My early instinct was to state it plainly—to explain how I arrived there, what it meant, and why it mattered. But each attempt weakened it. On the page, the explanation sounded less like truth and more like an argument. I realized that forgiveness, if it appeared at all, had to emerge indirectly, its meaning altered and evolving. It could not be declared; it had to be inferred.

So instead of writing toward a statement, I wrote toward a shift: a change in tone, a softening of language, a different way of seeing the same scene I’d described 50 pages earlier. The emotional movement itself became the evidence.

This approach taught me something that classical instruction rarely names: Resolution is not a requirement, and an unresolved ending is not a failure. When a writer forces closure onto material that remains psychologically active, the result may look clean but feels false—leaving the reader unconvinced or quietly alienated. Allowing a story to end with unanswered questions is an acknowledgment of reality. The key is intention. An unresolved ending must feel shaped, not abandoned.

Classical instruction tells us to “find the ending” before we finish the draft. But my particular ending didn’t offer conclusions in the conventional sense—it blurred them. That shift proved quieter than a resolution, but it carried greater narrative weight precisely because it didn’t pretend to know more than it knew.

In the end, forgiveness didn’t finish the narrative—it complicated it. Grief coexists with understanding. Memory requires distance. Pain produces meaning on a delay. The structural choices I made reflect that tension, and leave certain lines unfinished. Those choices are not departures from craft but expressions of it.

Stories often promise resolution. Trauma narratives rarely deliver it. Even after the writing is done, the experience continues to shape the life that produced it. The writer’s responsibility is not to resolve that tension but to remain faithful to it—and to trust that a reader who feels the shape of an unfinished truth will recognize it as true.

Check out Paul Drugan's Forgiving Dr. Jekyll here: