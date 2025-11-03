E. Lockhart: Writing Fiction Is a Craft You Can Learn

E. Lockhart is the award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author of We Were Liars and Family of Liars. Her other books include Genuine Fraud (an LA Times Book Prize Finalist and New York Times bestseller), Again Again, Fly on the Wall, Dramarama, The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks (A National Book Award Finalist and Printz Honor Book), and the Ruby Oliver Quartet: The Boyfriend List, The Boy Book, The Treasure Map of Boys, and Real Live Boyfriends. E. Lockhart holds a doctorate in English literature from Columbia University and lives in New York City. Follow her on Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

E. Lockhart | Photo by Heather Weston

In this interview, Lockhart discusses the difference between a companion novel and a sequel with her new novel, We Fell Apart, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: E. Lockhart

Literary agent: Elizabeth Kaplan Literary Agency

Book title: We Fell Apart

Publisher: Delacorte Press/Random House

Release date: November 4, 2025

Genre/category: Young adult

Previous titles: We Were Liars, Family of Liars, Genuine Fraud, etc.

Elevator pitch: A companion novel to the #1 New York Times bestseller and global phenomenon We Were Liars. We Fell Apart follows Matilda to an immense beachside property, looking for the father she’s never met. There, she finds herself pulled into the strange, secret-filled world of its inhabitants. It’s a bad place to fall in love and everyone is lying.

What prompted you to write this book?

I visited the decaying island property of famed brutalist architect Araldo Cossutta. It was incredibly modern and beautiful, but it was also falling apart. I knew it would fit perfectly into the world of my We Were Liars series, but it would need its own story.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I knew Random House would be excited for a new book in the same universe as We Were Liars, because the TV show was soon to launch on Prime Video—but I didn’t want to deliver a straight-up sequel. I wanted to build a story that was compelling in its own right. It took a bit more than a year to write.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

In June 2025, the “We Were Liars” TV show hit #1 globally, which was a huge surprise—and the book on which it’s based became a #1 bestseller. Since We Fell Apart is connected to We Were Liars in some key ways, the TV show’s success created a whole new readership and a whole new set of expectations, long after We Fell Apart was completely finished.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I wanted We Fell Apart to feel fresh—not a rehashing of the same themes in We Were Lairs and Family of Liars. How could I deliver fairy tales elements, intense romance, and big plot twists in a new way? I ended up cutting an entire subplot that I couldn’t make work, and that helped the book enormously.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

A thrill ride that makes them think and touches them emotionally.

