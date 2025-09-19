ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Sept/Oct Cover Reveal
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Clench vs. Clinch (Grammar Rules)

Learn when to use clench vs. clinch in your writing with Grammar Rules from the Writer’s Digest editors, including a few examples.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For today's post, let's look at a couple words that have (very) similar meanings, but which are definitely not the same (according to some sources). So let's get into it.

Clench vs. Clinch

Clench is a verb that means to hold or to close tightly. So a person's hand might clench a pen or a hundred dollar bill. Of course, it's used by some people to describe tightening (as in someone clenching their butt cheeks or fist). Funny enough, the first definition for "clench" in my desk dictionary was the word "clinch" (true story!), but... 

(When Do You Capitalize President?)

Clinch is mostly used as a verb that means to make something final or to settle something. As in clinching a spot in the playoffs (if you're into sports) or clinching a decision (if you're into making decisions). Clinch can also be used as a verb that means to flatten the pointed end of a nail or screw or to hold a boxing opponent in close quarters. And clinch can also be used as a noun to represent a clinched nail or screw.

Here are a few examples of clench vs. clinch:

Correct: She clenched the telegram in her hand as she thought of her stranded lover.
Incorrect: She clinched the telegram in her hand as she thought of her stranded lover.

Correct: When the defendant didn't show for the hearing, it clinched the judge's decision in favor of the prosecution.
Incorrect: When the defendant didn't show for the hearing, it clenched the judge's decision in favor of the prosecution.

Correct: The Reds' fan clenched his fist as he watched the Cubs' clinch a spot in the playoffs yet again.

In a way, both words are used to tighten something, whether a thought or jawline. Clench tends to be a more physical grasping or tightening, while clinch tends to settle things that are up in the air.

*****

Sometimes, the best way to improve your writing is to go back to basics, to revisit the things you should have been paying attention to in your high school English classes (we won’t tell!). Whether you’re writing freelance articles for publications, editing your novel draft, or trying to write more professional emails, the Writer’s Digest Guide to Better Writing offers more than 50 techniques, strategies, and grammar rules with practical, real-world examples to help improve your writing.

Click to continue.

Grammar RulesHomophonessynonyms
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;