Breaking Out: Rachel Runya Katz

WD reconnected with former Breaking In author Rachel Rynya Katz to discuss her latest release, Isn’t It Obvious?, and what she’s learned since releasing her debut novel.

Moriah Richard
Runya Katz Headshot credit Patrick Wilson

We first connected with Rachel Runya Katz for her debut novel's publication and featured her in our September/October 2023's Breaking In column. Now that her next publication has been released, we're reconnecting with her for a quick Q&A.

What was the time frame for writing this latest book?

I wrote the very first scene in late summer of 2022 because it popped into my head and I didn’t want to forget it. I then didn’t touch it again until early fall of 2023, when I was selling my option to my publisher and needed to transform that one scene into a full pitch. I took a long writing break after my debut, and then even longer after a loss in my personal life, so I was only drafting it in earnest from around April 2024 to August 2024.

Has your perspective on the publication process changed since your debut was published?

Very much so! I think I’ve gotten a clearer understanding of how I draft best (from a pitch, but with no rigid outline). I also think I have a better idea of which parts of the process are in my control – that doesn’t mean I feel better about letting go of control, though! I do my best to focus only on making the book what I want it to be.

What was the biggest surprise while getting this book ready for publication?

The biggest surprise for everyone else was that I’d never seen You’ve Got Mail when I wrote it. The biggest surprise for me was how much more quickly the waiting time seemed to pass between the end of edits and publication. I think that knowing the steps better made me feel like I was twiddling my fingers less.

What do you feel you did really well with this novel?

I loved writing the epistolary relationship between Yael and Ravi, and their emails were always a bright spot to read back in edits.

Anything you would have done differently?

When I wrote this book, Donald Trump wasn’t president again. I think I would’ve been less hopeful writing about a queer high school librarian and the issues she faces in trying to make a safe space for her students. In that way, maybe it’s good that I wrote it when I did.

Would you like to share some advice for our readers?

I don’t know, man. Take care of yourselves. Try to make good art. Leave the rest to the professionals.

What’s next for you?

I took a long break this year from writing, but I’m working on another romance! If/when I have more details to share, I’ll put them on my Instagram and my website.

Where can our audience find you online?

Insatagram: @rachelrunyakatz

Website: RachelRunyaKatz.com

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
