Boardroom to Bomb Threat: Thriller Pacing Like a Pro

Ruthless pacing isn’t a magic trick; it’s management. The same habits that keep a global team moving—clear briefs, hard choices, sprint cadences—are the ones that make a novel feel inevitable. That’s the lesson I carried from boardrooms and security briefings into writing my cyber thriller, Death Watch: If every scene has a goal, a risk, and a cost, readers lean forward. If it doesn’t, they drift.

Think about the way a few modern page-turners move. Adrian McKinty’s The Chain doesn’t sprint because the chapters are short; it sprints because every decision mortgages the next one. Taylor Adams’s No Exit traps its cast in a blizzard and then tightens screws with each forced trade—a phone here, a lie there, a blood-price soon after. The pace you feel isn’t chatter; it’s consequence. That’s the energy I chase.

For me, the work starts before the first line. I give every chapter a five-line brief, just enough guardrail to keep the scene from wandering:

What must change by the last line?

What’s the risk if it doesn’t?

What blocks the path right now?

What irreversible move will force the next beat?

And how will I know the scene is actually over?

Once those are down, the writing gets faster because the decisions are doing the pulling. You can feel it on the page, the difference between “people in a room” and “people headed toward a wall.”

Cutting is the other half of speed. In operations, you triage tasks into Must/Should/Could. The middle of a thriller dies when too many Coulds masquerade as Musts. A weather detail might be vivid, a workplace aside might be true, but if pulling it doesn’t break anything downstream, it hasn’t earned the ink. The books that fly—Louise Candlish’s The Other Passenger, Jack Carr’s The Terminal List—feel lean not because they’re thin, but because every paragraph carries a decision, a reveal, or a debt that will come due. When I draft, I tag beats with Must/Should/Could. Most Coulds go. Many Shoulds slide to later, compressed. Musts stay and pay!

Pacing also lives in rhythm. A lot of novels stall because they try to move every subplot in every chapter. I prefer three-chapter sprints: setup, complication, consequence. In Death Watch, the Syracuse sequence follows that pacing. First, the concrete problem lands: weather, a crowded terminal, a motorcade, a pressure cooker of proximity. Then the complication: An encounter that shouldn’t matter opens a door that can’t be closed. Finally, a consequence that breaks something real—time, trust, a plan—and kicks a new problem down the line. The sprint ends on a cost, not a wink. That cost is what keeps readers turning pages; they feel the story spending itself.

Dialogue carries weight when it behaves like a decision memo. If a conversation doesn’t assign ownership, set options, or trigger consequence, it’s a rehearsal. On the Death Watch page, even banter moves a lever: A joke changes status, a refusal locks a door, a question risks exposure. Replace “as you know” with trades—“I’ll give you this if you do that”—and suddenly the talk has teeth. Readers don’t want faster sentences; they want sentences that are emotive and evocative.

Chapter endings, too, deserve more than jump scares. The cliffhangers that feel cheap promise a burst of noise and then retreat. Operational enders force the next move: a fuse lit (pending action), a price paid (costly trade-off), or a rule revealed (constraint that shrinks the field). When a chapter in Death Watch ends with access granted on the condition of a betrayal, there’s no choice but to read on because the mechanism is already in motion. That’s the dopamine hit you remember from The Chain or from a bingeable series like The Night Agent, a living process you must now watch complete.

Then there’s credibility, the quiet engine of speed. You don’t need classified details to feel real; you need consequence accuracy. Who can actually sign that order? How long would that badge stay active at a real gate? Where does the jurisdiction truly change hands? Years in InfraGard and the FBI Citizens Academy didn’t give me secrets to spill; they gave me an ear for cause-and-effect. In Death Watch, a single local truth, the way a scanner times out, the weather window for a flight crew, the handoff between agencies, lets the story run faster because readers trust the ground beneath their feet. If I can’t answer “what breaks if this fails?” I haven’t earned the pace.

When I was building my book, my editor continued to challenge me on “That wouldn’t happen like that.” Sometimes the fix was tiny—a time stamp, a hallway, a line of authority—but the effect was huge. The moment the machinery feels honest, you can push it harder. That’s how No Exit gets away with a premise that could have collapsed in softer hands: Every move costs, every fix creates a fracture, and the fractures form the plot.

Here’s the simplest test I know for pace: If you remove a line, does anything downstream become untrue? If not, the line was decoration. If so, you’ve embedded tension. You can feel those books in your hands, the ones with a drumbeat under the prose. They aren’t breathless because the author withheld oxygen; they’re breathless because the author kept pumping blood.

So yes, keep your chapters tight. Yes, end strong. Make choices that tighten the world until something has to give. In Death Watch, a winter storm and a very public moment create a geometry of pressure—political, personal, procedural. The protagonist’s gift is a vise. Every page turns the screw. That’s pace. Not speed for its own sake, but meaningful motion: goal, risk, obstacle, an irreversible move, and a measuring stick that proves you paid the price.

If you build that into your process—five-line briefs, Must/Should/Could triage, three-chapter sprints, decision-driven dialogue, operational enders, and consequence accuracy—you won’t need to cajole readers to keep going. They’ll be too busy turning the pages to notice the craft at all.

