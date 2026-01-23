ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
7 Common Character Arc Problems and How to Fix Them

Award-winning author Sarah Branson shares seven common character arc problems and how to fix them in stories.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

1. The Sudden Epiphany

Mistake: The protagonist changes in the final chapter with no buildup.

Fix: Let the cracks show early. A flicker of doubt in the hush of a room. A breath held before a choice. Include small, almost invisible shifts: each one nudging the character closer to the edge long before the last page.

(Character Arcs: Turning Inner Struggles Into Story Power.)

2. Plot That Doesn’t Press on the Misbelief

Mistake: Events happen to the character but never challenge what they believe.

Fix: Let the story press on what your character clings to. Each moment tugs at the old belief, a slow unraveling. The choice comes again and again: hold tight, or loosen the grip. Pressure + choice = change.

3. Passive Protagonists

Mistake: The character reacts to events instead of making meaningful decisions.

Fix: Give the protagonist active choices in every major scene, especially in the middle. Set your character at the crossroads, again and again. Let them reach out, pull back, stumble forward. The ache of choosing, the sting of movement, even when it hurts, creates change.

4. Change Without Cost

Mistake: The character learns a lesson without consequences.

Fix: Growth stings. Let your character pay for what they learn: sweat on their brow, the hollow ache of loss, something left behind in the quiet.

5. Confusing Circumstance With Change

Mistake: The story ends differently, but the character doesn’t.

Fix: Remember: An arc is internal. The real shift happens inside. The world spins on, but the true arc is a slow, quiet turning, a belief bending, almost imperceptible, until everything feels different.

6. Starting With Theme, Not Trauma

Mistake: Forcing a message onto the character instead of letting their wound shape the arc.

Fix: Identify the emotional origin of the misbelief (à la Lisa Cron). Build outward from that moment. Find the wound at the center. Let the story grow from that raw place.

7. A Midpoint That Doesn’t Turn the Arc

Mistake: The middle lacks pressure, so the character coasts.

Fix: Midpoint events should reveal the cost of clinging to the misbelief, forcing the character to either double down or start to crack. The old belief demands its price. Your character feels the strain, the slow pull between holding on and breaking open.

Check out Sarah Branson's For the Love of Glitter here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

charactercharacter arccharacter development
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
