Ashley Bennett: On Writing Monster Romance Stories

Ashley Bennett is a small-town paranormal and monster romance author from Baltimore, Maryland. She writes stories that are equal parts spice and swoon. When she's not writing, you can find her reading webtoons, playing cozy video games, and taking care of her houseful of rescue animals. Follow her on Instagram.

Ashley Bennett

In this interview, Ashley discusses how a self-published novella turned into her debut romance novel, Muscles & Monsters, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Ashley Bennett

Literary agent: Jessica Watterson

Book title: Muscles & Monsters

Publisher: Berkley Romance

Release date: February 10, 2026

Genre/category: Monster Romance

Elevator pitch: A cozy, spicy monster romance between a human woman baker and a gym owning wolfman.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I had read a few monster romances before I started writing Muscles & Monsters, specifically the Monstrous Series by Lily Mayne and the Prime Mating Agency Series by Regine Abel. I love non-human love interests and their unique anatomy, so I figured I’d try to write my own.

What really inspired me to write a wolfman was the anime Beastars. I found the wolfman main character, Legoshi, so kind and sensitive, but he had this strong, protective side.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This book was originally a self-published novella (32,000 words), and at that time it took me a little over a month to write it. When the story was picked up by my publisher, it was revised and expanded to 72,000 words. A lot of the story is the same, but the characters and the world are so much deeper in the expansion. I’m very lucky I had the opportunity to make these changes.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Coming from indie publishing, I had no idea how traditional publishing works. I’m so used to having complete control over every aspect of the publishing process, but it’s been great having a team to back me up. They’ve been so supportive and have helped me make this book the best it can be and bring it to a wider audience.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Expanding a beloved novella into a full-length novel was more challenging than I anticipated. I wanted to keep the parts of the story that readers loved but add new content that meshed well with the preexisting material. As a creative with crippling imposter syndrome, I had a lot of anxiety about striking that balance. Now that the book is out in the world and I’ve been receiving feedback, I am so proud of the work that I put into the expansion. The additions made the story even better.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers who are new to monster romance will fall in love with the genre.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?