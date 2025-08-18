Announcing the Winners of the 25th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition

Out of many great entries, WD editors selected the following 25 winners:



1. "A Beautiful and Everlasting Moment of Pleasure" by Hanna Bahedry

2. "Scratch" by Gordon B. McFarland

3. "Toward the Thermosphere" by JL Perling

4. "The Piano" by Jenna-Marie Warnecke

5. "The Creation of Art" by Jenna-Marie Warnecke

6. "Initiate" by Coby Kellogg

7. "The Way Back" by Eric Jacobs

8. "At the Lochshore" by Sarah Dollacker

9. "Revival Reatha" by Thomas Oakley

10. "The Western Reaches" by Caitlin A. Quinn

11. "Vivid Warm" by Richard Jespers

12. "Red Bird (or, Eleanor at the End)" by Juliana Delany

13. "Witness Marks" by J.M. Lake

14. "My Father the Telepath" by Sophia Hyland-Wolzak

15. "The Bobby Pin Box" by Carol Elizabeth Larson

16. "Nature's Decision" by John Arthur Lee

17. "What Wasn't There" by C. Piper

18. "Something for the Children" by Katie Wills Evans

19. "Side-Step" by Laura Guilbault

20. "Echoes of Silence" by Nicole Disney

21. "An Infinite Capacity" by Mark D. Mrozinski

22. "An Odd Number" by Coby Kellogg

23. "Open Secrets" by Tim Lynch

24. "Dinner Date" by Jenna Merritt