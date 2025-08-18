Announcing the Winners of the 25th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition
Congratulations to the winners of the 25th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition!
Out of many great entries, WD editors selected the following 25 winners:
1. "A Beautiful and Everlasting Moment of Pleasure" by Hanna Bahedry
2. "Scratch" by Gordon B. McFarland
3. "Toward the Thermosphere" by JL Perling
4. "The Piano" by Jenna-Marie Warnecke
5. "The Creation of Art" by Jenna-Marie Warnecke
6. "Initiate" by Coby Kellogg
7. "The Way Back" by Eric Jacobs
8. "At the Lochshore" by Sarah Dollacker
9. "Revival Reatha" by Thomas Oakley
10. "The Western Reaches" by Caitlin A. Quinn
11. "Vivid Warm" by Richard Jespers
12. "Red Bird (or, Eleanor at the End)" by Juliana Delany
13. "Witness Marks" by J.M. Lake
14. "My Father the Telepath" by Sophia Hyland-Wolzak
15. "The Bobby Pin Box" by Carol Elizabeth Larson
16. "Nature's Decision" by John Arthur Lee
17. "What Wasn't There" by C. Piper
18. "Something for the Children" by Katie Wills Evans
19. "Side-Step" by Laura Guilbault
20. "Echoes of Silence" by Nicole Disney
21. "An Infinite Capacity" by Mark D. Mrozinski
22. "An Odd Number" by Coby Kellogg
23. "Open Secrets" by Tim Lynch
24. "Dinner Date" by Jenna Merritt
25. "Choices" by Minh-Tam Le