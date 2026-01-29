Annelise Ryan: On Science and the Paranormal Colliding in Mystery

Annelise Ryan is the USA Today bestselling author of multiple mystery series, including the Mattie Winston Mysteries. A retired ER nurse, she now writes full-time from her Wisconsin home. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Annelise Ryan | Photo by H. Claire Photography

In this interview, Annelise discusses being a realist with an open mind, her new mystery, Monster in the Moonlight, and more.

Name: Annelise Ryan

Literary agent: Adam Chromy with Movable Type Management

Book title: Monster in the Moonlight

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: January 27, 2026

Genre/category: Mystery

Previous titles: Prior Monster Hunter Mysteries are: A Death in Door County, Death in the Dark Woods, and Beast of the North Woods. Also, there are the Mattie Winston Mysteries (12 titles) and the Helping Hands Mysteries (2 titles).

Elevator pitch: Scooby Doo meets the X-Files. Cryptozoologist Morgan Carter and her canine sidekick, Newt, are called to investigate a death involving claw marks and strange bite wounds that might be the work of the legendary werewolf-like creature known as the Beast of Bray Road.

What prompted you to write this book?

I love mysteries and puzzles, and I’ve always been fascinated by things like cryptids and the paranormal. After nearly 50 years working as a nurse, I’m also a realist with a strong scientific mindset. I want to believe in things like werewolves, Bigfoot, and Loch Ness monsters, but I need proof—unassailable scientific proof. The Monster Hunter series explores that journey through the eyes, thoughts, and experiences of its main character, Morgan, an educated and pragmatic cryptozoologist who approaches her investigations with both skepticism and an open mind.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This book is the fourth in the Monster Hunter Mysteries, and the basic idea for it was born four years ago when I first pitched the series. There are a surprising number of cryptids known to Wisconsin, which is where I live and where the books take place. This particular cryptid and its locale was one of my top five and one that made headlines in the papers throughout the state back in the 1980s and 1990s. The idea for this book hasn’t really changed since I first conceived it.

As for the initial idea for the Monster Hunter Mysteries, it came about during a phone conversation with my agent. I’d spent the better part of the COVID year writing a new novel after my Mattie Winston series ended but my agent wasn’t too crazy about the new book (that’s putting it mildly.) After I licked my wounds, we did some brainstorming, and he asked me what kinds of things interested me and what some of my favorite TV shows were. From that came the idea of a main character who is not only a cryptozoologist but someone who has an oddities store that sells unusual and creepy things like death masks, Victorian hair jewelry, Voodoo dolls, and Ouija boards.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

One lovely surprise has been the incredible cover art for this book. It’s not only eye-catching and colorful, but it also has a fun “Easter egg” for the observant reader. This cover and others in the series have this wonderfully nostalgic look that reminds me of books I read as a kid, like the Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys Mysteries.

As for learning moments, every book I’ve had published has been a learning experience from start to finish thanks to the knowledge, wisdom, and expertise of the many people who are part of the process, from editors and agents to sales teams and marketing people. Writers who write for publication need to learn both the craft and the business of writing—regardless of the route they choose. It’s a never-ending process.

And finally, I, along with my readers, learn the meanings of some new, often obscure words with each book in this series, thanks to a little game my main character plays with one of her employees at the store.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Not for this specific book, but I was surprised by two things when I began my research after the idea for the Monster Hunter series first came to me. One was how many cryptids there are in Wisconsin. Who knew? I think the geography of the state with its thousands of lakes, its underwater caves, and its dense Northwoods lends itself nicely to monster myths. The other surprise was how many fun things Wisconsin history has to offer, from lost treasures and Native American legends to circuses and Al Capone.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Hopefully the books will trigger some thought-provoking ideas about the mysteries of the world as well as provide a puzzle and a few hours of fun, scary entertainment. The series is also something of an homage from me to the state I call home. I hope others can marvel in and enjoy Wisconsin’s beauty, mystery, and variety, if not in person, then through my words on the page.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?