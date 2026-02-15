Alys Murray: Write the Book of Your Heart

Alys Murray is a novelist and screenwriter based in New Orleans. The author of the sweetly romantic Full Bloom Farm series, and she’s the screenwriter behind several films on Hallmark and Lifetime. A Netflix x Inevitable Foundation Visionary Fellow, Alys is also a film director and a proud advocate for disabled voices and stories in entertainment. Follow on Instagram @alysmurraybooks.

In this interview, Alys shares the inspiration for her novel, how her editing team surprised her, and so much more!

Literary agent: Maggie Cooper, Aevitas Creative Management

Book title: A Little Buzzed

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: February 15, 2026

Genre/category: Romantic Comedy

Elevator pitch for the book: When her office finds out that she’s a virgin, a sex toy engineer rushes to find a no-strings-attached hookup to finally do the deed. But while she’s successful in losing her virginity…she also loses her heart along the way.

Bookshop | Amazon

What prompted you to write this book?

In 2023, I took a part-time job as a sex toy reviewer! The company was specifically looking for perspectives from marginalized identities, and as a disabled woman, I have specific access needs that gave me a unique point of view when it came to sex toys. As part of that community, I became really passionate about sexual health advocacy and wanted to write a fun and flirty look at the sex toy industry!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Since this was my first “spicy” romance, my agent and I decided to start by writing a proposal instead of a full manuscript. Thankfully, it got into the hands of Amanda Maurer at Berkley in the winter of 2024, and now, it’s going on sale in February 2026. The idea didn’t change much during the process of writing…but I was very lucky that Amanda let me run wild with my spicier ideas, so the book just got hotter and hotter—and more romantic, too!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

One of the best things about writing a romance novel for Berkley is that they were all in on the spice! There are a few scenes in the book that I wrote and then thought, “Oh, no! Is that going too far?” But Berkley was completely supportive of my open-door scenes, and encouraged me to explore my erotically creative impulses.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised by how emotional A Little Buzzed became! When I started writing, I thought that this would be a very light rom-com. And it is! However, it’s also resonant and character-driven, because I found that when you write a story about sexual empowerment, that permeates to everything about a character. As Scout, our heroine, becomes sexually empowered, she becomes socially, romantically, professionally, and personally empowered, too! Getting to track that journey was a surprise—but a fun one!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

When reading A Little Buzzed, I hope readers walk away feeling empowered. Yes, this is a fun and frothy book about love, relationships, sex toys, and great orgasms. But it’s also about coming into your own power, deciding what you want, and fearlessly pursuing it. Like your favorite sex toy, your future is entirely in your hands, dear readers!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?