5 Things Writers Can Do in Challenging Times to Be Productive While Raising Their Spirits

Life happens. Drama and trauma happen. Challenging times happen. It may be due to something personal (family dynamics, moving) or professional (job stress or looking-for-a-job stress). Or you may be feeling the impact of circumstances that have nothing to do with you at all (literal or metaphorical storms).

When things feel like they are spinning out of control, it’s important to remember, you still have control of yourself, your goals, and your projects. While small actions sometimes feel insignificant, the things you do to lift your spirits will have a positive influence on the other parts of your life.

Here are 5 things writers can do in challenging times to stay positive and productive.

1. Start a Passion Project.

I also call these, “giggle projects.” You know when you're working on something kind of secret and just thinking about it makes you smile? It’s almost like the feeling you get when you have a crush or are starting a new relationship. You feel happy, but you don’t want to tell anyone yet for fear you might jinx it. Choose a project that you backburnered way too long and really lean into it. You don't have to work on it every day, but just thinking about it will make you smile.

Note: This can also be writing-adjacent. For instance, if you are a nonfiction author, starting a podcast is a great way to build your platform.

2. Finish Something.

Remember that short story you threw in a drawer years ago? The book where you only wrote three or four chapters? That half-written screenplay? Pick it up and assess what it will take to complete it. Put time in your calendar, so you prioritize getting it done. There’s nothing like the feeling of accomplishment to make you feel in control.

Bonus goal: Write queries—or perhaps a book proposal—do your research, and start submitting.

3. Learn Something.

This can be writing or non-writing related. Is there a topic you were always curious about? A language you want to learn? A hobby or sport? Take a class, watch a YouTube video … or several. Ask friends, who are doing what you want to learn, for insights and recommendations. If you need an excuse—and really you don’t—you can always chalk it up to article or character research for a future project.

4. Volunteer.

When you do for others, it makes you feel just as good, if not better. Volunteering can come in many shapes and formats. For instance, instead of just attending an IRL writing event, offer to check people in. See if there’s a local walk for something you can participate in and/or spread the word about. Join an organization, as a volunteer or board member; a lot of them have meetings online, which also totally counts.

It’s a great on-going connection point, and I get to meet awesome people with similar interests. (Note: I am on the board of the Women’s National Book Association—San Francisco Chapter (yes, I live in LA), as Networking Ambassador and am part of the virtual events team.) You can also look to local organizations and see their needs. It’s nearly the season of giving!

5. Say “Yes.”

When you are feeling down, one of the best things you can do is get out of your head, which often means getting out of the house! Make plans to meet up with friends for lunch or coffee, say yes to attending an event, go to a reading at a bookstore. When an invitation comes your way—for instance to guest on a podcast or video show—take it as an opportunity to share your wisdom with others. They might be feeling the slog too and by sharing your expertise and enthusiasm for your speciality, it might be the inspiration they need to start or keep moving forward!

Final Thoughts

Joy spreads. And often, doing the things that keep you happy and motivated enhances that feeling.