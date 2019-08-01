Seventh Street Books: Market Spotlight

For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Seventh Street Books, a mystery and thriller publisher that’s currently open to submissions from writers.

Seventh Street Books: Spotlight Market

Founded in 2014, Seventh Street Books is a mystery and thriller publisher that’s currently open to submissions from writers. The name of the press pays homage to Edgar Allan Poe, who once rented a home on North Seventh Street while living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

An imprint of Start Science Fiction, Seventh Street Books has published several award-winning novels in their short existence, including The Life We Bury, by Allen Eskens; The Necessary Murder of Nonie Blake, by Terry Shames; and The Black Hour, by Lori Rader-Day.

What They’re Looking For: Seventh Street Books publishes only mystery and thriller novels. They’re not currently interested in short story collections, anthologies, novellas, or nonfiction.

How to Submit: Potential authors should send an email that includes their name, address, phone number, and a brief synopsis (one to three paragraphs), along with the full manuscript as a Word or RTF file to Editorial Director Dan Mayer (dmayer@start-publishing.com).

Click here to learn more and submit.