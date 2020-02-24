For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Advisor Today, the official publication of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Advisor Today: Market Spotlight

Founded in 1906, Advisor Today is the leader of insurance and financial planning advising magazines. In fact, it’s the official publication of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (or NAIFA).

The editors say, “Our mission is to provide practical information, sales ideas, resources and business strategies to help insurance and financial advisors succeed.”

This bimonthly magazine does not share payment rates on their site, but recent editions of Writer’s Market have them listed as a top paying market.

What They’re Looking For: Stories in Advisor Today cover three general areas: Practice Specialties (life and health insurance, financial, estate planning, tax issues, and legislative issues); Sales and Marketing (sales ideas and marketing techniques to help advisors throughout the sales process, from prospecting and referrals to closing the deal); and Managing Your Practice (issues faced by all small-business owners, including managing personnel, choosing and maintaining appropriate technology, addressing back-office issues and growing a practice).

The editors say, “The ideal story gives readers an idea or technique they can immediately implement in their businesses. Stories should spell out the strategies and methods that work best for the author, rather than give a general description of them.”

(When should writers write on spec?)

Columns and Practice Specialty articles must be 650-700 words. Cover articles should be no longer than 2,300 words, and features should be no more than 1,000 words. Website submissions should be 300-800 words in length, though all print submissions will be considered for online too.

How to Submit: Potential writers can query first or submit a complete, double-spaced manuscript with a 35-word bio via email to editor-in-chief Ayo Mseka (amseka@naifa.org).

Click here to learn more and submit.

