Linda Rhodes: Don’t Be Afraid To Edit Again and Again

Linda Rhodes began her career as a dairy cow veterinarian after she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania summa cum laude in 1978. After several years in dairy practice, she was granted a fellowship at Cornell University, where she obtained her PhD in 1988. The rest of her career was spent in the pharmaceutical industry, helping to develop medicines for many species of animals. She retired in 2016 and has subsequently served on several corporate and start-up boards in the animal health industry. She has received the Iron Paw Award for her lifetime achievements. Follow her on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

In this interview, Linda discusses the two-decades of writing that led to her new memoir, Breaking the Barnyard Barrier, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Linda Rhodes, VMD

Book title: Breaking the Barnyard Barrier: A Woman Veterinarian Paves the Way

Publisher: University of Nevada Press

Release date: February 17, 2026

Genre/category: Memoir / Veterinary Medicine

Elevator pitch: In Breaking the Barnyard Barrier, newly minted veterinarian Linda Rhodes enters Utah’s male-dominated dairy world of the late-1970s, where every calf saved and every failure tests her courage and conviction. Through grit, heartbreak, and determination, she proves that compassion and skill—not gender—define a true large-animal vet.

What prompted you to write this book?

My mother died when she was 58, and over the years I have deeply regretted I didn’t get to know more about her early life, before she had children. By the time I had a son I was working in an office and a laboratory, developing new medicines for animals, instead of working in the barn, taking care of dairy cattle, where my career started. It occurred to me that the story of how I made my way in a man’s world of large animal medicine in Utah in the late-1970’s would be lost if I didn’t write it down, and perhaps my son will someday be happy I told my story.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing my stories almost 20 years ago. I was working full time and raising a son, so I had to squeeze in writing when I could. I wrote at a turtle’s pace, but I kept at it. Once the manuscript was finished, it took me five years to find a publisher.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I learned to be patient. Working with an academic press was rewarding, but slow! After the contract was signed, the editor moved on to another position, and I was concerned the new editor might not be interested in the manuscript. When I heard from him that he loved the book it finally sunk in that my book had a good home.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

When I started, I wrote like a scientist, not a writer. It took years for me to learn the craft of telling a good story. Many, many drafts went in the shredder. At the beginning, the book included the years I was in veterinary school, and one day I knew that didn’t fit the story I was telling. I cut the book in half, discarded the veterinary school part of the story, and the book is better for it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I expect people will enjoy entering the world of a dairy cow vet practicing in the beautiful valleys of the Wasatch mountains in Utah, and the stories of the Mormon farmers and their animals. But on a deeper level, I hope people will identify with the effort and grit of tackling a real challenge, pushing through fear and self-doubt, and coming to terms with the compromises required to succeed. And perhaps in particular, it will inspire women who are considering a career in a male-dominated profession to be brave and go for it!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?