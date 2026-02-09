ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Get Started Right Writing Task: 004

Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, write about a weird habit or tradition.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, write about a weird habit or tradition. This could be your own weird habit or tradition, but it could also be a habit or tradition of someone else. The nice thing about weird habits and traditions is that they are often a little unique (even if there may be other people who have the same or similar habits and traditions).

Here is one of my weird habits or traditions:

I feel like this could've worked out pretty good with my memories of celebrating Groundhog Day last week, but I have many more weird habits and traditions beyond that fun, annual get together. No, the weird habit I'll share this week has to do with listening to sound on radio or TV. Originally, I was going to say listening to music, but this weird habit extends beyond listening to songs.

So here's what I do: Whether listening to music or talk radio (or watching television), I always (ALWAYS) have to set the volume to an even or round number. That is, the volume must be 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, etc., or if it is odd, it must be 5, 15, 25, etc.

I never listen to anything set at 1, 3, 7, 9, 11, 13, 17, etc., if I'm the one in charge of setting the volume. And, though I'm usually not pushy about much, I will reach over and change the volume at times (1 up or 1 down) if someone else is in control of the volume. If you think that's weird, then you're correct. And if you don't think that's weird, I'm sure I'll enjoy listening to music and watching television with you any day of the week.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
