ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Get Started Right Writing Task: 003

Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, mine your memories.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get started: If you want a daily writing challenge for the month of February, be sure to check out Moriah Richard's February Flash Fiction Challenge here. I've done it a few times in the past, and it's a lot of fun.

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, mine your memories. Whenever I get stuck in my writing, I've found that digging around in my past is a great way to play around with new ideas. I may think of past moments with family or friends, or intimate moments with past flames. I try to remember sad moments, scary moments, funny moments, and so on. I find that once I start this process, I often remember things I previously forgot.

And I've found that these memories can be used in fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. So this is a multi-genre practice, for sure.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for romance writers! On February 20–22, 2026, our WDU Romance Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from seven bestselling romance authors. Spend the weekend learning the finer points of the romance writing craft.

Click to continue.

*****

Here are some of my memories:

Maybe because today is Groundhog Day, I find myself remembering Groundhog Days of yore. You see, my little family unit often celebrates the holiday of the prognosticating marmot. In Georgia, that used to mean visiting the Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn but over the past few years has meant traveling down to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson.

Either way, it requires an early wake up and departure time to get to our location as the park opens so that we can get a spot close to where General Beauregard Lee, the weather prognosticator of Georgia and the Southeast, will either see his shadow or not after being lured out by a plate of Waffle House hash browns. Because even in Georgia, it is usually a very cold affair requiring winter hats, coats, and gloves.

Sometimes the kids are excited; sometimes not so much; but it's a tradition that involves travelers from other states and even from other countries, along with local television crews and media. There's, of course, the prediction, but some of my memories are the things we do afterward, exploring nearby parks and trails or going on shopping expeditions. In fact, sometimes these side quests are what my wife and I use to lure the kids out of their winter holes (aka their bedrooms).

If I'm being honest, and I am, there are some years when one of more of the kids (and maybe a parent or two) has lost their cool, but it's also true that we talk fondly of the day at random times throughout the year. It's something we hold together as a family, and I've found that's no small thing to share. In fact, it's the sort of thing that (through the peaks and valleys of this thing called life) binds us together.

Get Started Right Writing TasksMemories As InspirationMemory
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Jasmin Iolani Hakes: Write What Scares You
Write Better FictionJasmin Iolani Hakes: Write What Scares YouRobert Lee Brewer
Graphic that says Writer's Digest February Flash Fiction Challenge with small lightning bolts around the text.
Writing Prompts2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 2Moriah Richard
Sarah Bruni: On Localized Violence Through a Global Lens
LiterarySarah Bruni: On Localized Violence Through a Global LensRobert Lee Brewer
Graphic that says Writer's Digest February Flash Fiction Challenge with small lightning bolts around the text.
Writing Prompts2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Day 1Moriah Richard
The Power of Saying No: Reclaiming Mental Space as a Writer, by Deanna Martinez-Bey
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Power of Saying No: Reclaiming Mental Space as a WriterDeanna Martinez-Bey
A Conversation With James Grippando on The Art of Novel Series Longevity (Killer Writers)
Mystery/ThrillerA Conversation With James Grippando on The Art of Novel Series Longevity (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest