2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 10

Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. For the 10th day, make a promise to your writing.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

We are almost to the finish line for this 12-day writing challenge. Let's keep at it!

For the 10th day, make a promise to your writing. While it's not mandatory, this promise is probably different than one of the goals you set on Day 1 of this challenge. It's more like a promise of something that you're going to do for your writing this year. Not aspirational, but fundamental. Maybe that means taking a research trip or meeting with a writing partner once a month or buying a domain name for your future author website. It should be a promise you make that's not optional.

But what if I break that promise? For instance, what if your promise is to meet with a writing partner once a month, but you can't meet up in July? Well, no worries. Just get back on track in August. Life happens, but use your promise as a way to keep momentum in your writing life.

Here's the promise I'm making to my writing this year:

I promise to give myself grace and to focus on the joy of the writing and publishing process. I've had times when my personal writing and publishing was over-the-top happy times and productive, and other times when I felt like I was beating my head against a wall and completely useless. My promise to my writing this year is that I will not allow myself to feel defeated. If I can't write, I will read instead. If I can't read, I will go for a walk and think. If I can't do any of the above, I will not beat myself up; I will let myself catch up on my sleep and wait for my mind to settle.

Don't get me wrong: I want to accomplish all my goals from Day 1, but I'm not going to let them run me or my writing into the ground if they're more aspirational than I expected. After all, one of the more powerful skills of a writer is the ability to revise.

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
