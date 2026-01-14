2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 10

We are almost to the finish line for this 12-day writing challenge. Let's keep at it!

For the 10th day, make a promise to your writing. While it's not mandatory, this promise is probably different than one of the goals you set on Day 1 of this challenge. It's more like a promise of something that you're going to do for your writing this year. Not aspirational, but fundamental. Maybe that means taking a research trip or meeting with a writing partner once a month or buying a domain name for your future author website. It should be a promise you make that's not optional.

But what if I break that promise? For instance, what if your promise is to meet with a writing partner once a month, but you can't meet up in July? Well, no worries. Just get back on track in August. Life happens, but use your promise as a way to keep momentum in your writing life.

Here's the promise I'm making to my writing this year: