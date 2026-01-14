2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 10
Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. For the 10th day, make a promise to your writing.
We are almost to the finish line for this 12-day writing challenge. Let's keep at it!
For the 10th day, make a promise to your writing. While it's not mandatory, this promise is probably different than one of the goals you set on Day 1 of this challenge. It's more like a promise of something that you're going to do for your writing this year. Not aspirational, but fundamental. Maybe that means taking a research trip or meeting with a writing partner once a month or buying a domain name for your future author website. It should be a promise you make that's not optional.
But what if I break that promise? For instance, what if your promise is to meet with a writing partner once a month, but you can't meet up in July? Well, no worries. Just get back on track in August. Life happens, but use your promise as a way to keep momentum in your writing life.
*****
*****
Here's the promise I'm making to my writing this year:
I promise to give myself grace and to focus on the joy of the writing and publishing process. I've had times when my personal writing and publishing was over-the-top happy times and productive, and other times when I felt like I was beating my head against a wall and completely useless. My promise to my writing this year is that I will not allow myself to feel defeated. If I can't write, I will read instead. If I can't read, I will go for a walk and think. If I can't do any of the above, I will not beat myself up; I will let myself catch up on my sleep and wait for my mind to settle.
Don't get me wrong: I want to accomplish all my goals from Day 1, but I'm not going to let them run me or my writing into the ground if they're more aspirational than I expected. After all, one of the more powerful skills of a writer is the ability to revise.