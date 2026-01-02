ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 February Flash Fiction Challenge: Guidelines

Join us in February for our fourth February Flash Fiction Challenge! Write a new short short story each day in February with daily writing prompts from Managing Editor Moriah Richard.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

The new year is freshly behind us (can you believe it!?), and you know what that means—it's time for us to think about our creative goals for 2026! If you've participated in our yearly challenges in the past, you already know the drill, but it's always good to have a refresher. And if you're new here and want to know what this challenge is all about, read on!

(What Is Flash Fiction?)

In about a month, we'll start meeting here every day to draft short short stories with writers from around the world. To get us ready to dive in, I’ll be answering a short series of questions here to outline the challenge and set our writing expectations.

What Is the Flash Fiction February Challenge?

Like Robert Lee Brewer’s April PAD Challenge, where poets are tasked with producing one draft of a poem every day, our main goal will be to produce one draft of a flash fiction piece every day in February. I'll be posting a prompt in the morning (Washington, D.C. time), and writers will draft a story in response.

Some writers will choose to share those stories on the blog in the comments on each particular post; others keep their words to themselves. I won’t require comments on the blog to participate (I too suffer from first-draft jitters!), but it does make it more fun when people join in and share their work.

If you're curious about how last year's challenge went, feel free to check out last year's 28 prompts and an article I wrote a few years back on what I learned from doing last year's challenge!

Who Can Participate?

Anyone who wants to write flash fiction–whether you've been writing all your life or just want to give it a shot now, whether you’re trying out a new form or actively write flash, whether you intend to publish these pieces or are just here for fun. The main thing is to write!

I should also note that I'm excited about content shared on the blog, but I always expect everyone who participates in the comments to be respectful and encouraging to others. My goal is to make this challenge fun and inspiring for all. Last year, we had a total blast, and there weren't any problems in our comments section. That said, I'll be removing or warning folks who get a little carried away.

(That said, please send me an e-mail if you ever feel like someone is crossing the line. I won’t act as a censor, but I do want to make sure people aren't being bullied or attacked in the comments.)

Where Should You Share Your Stories?

If you want to share your flash pieces throughout the month, the best way is to paste your short short story in the comments on the post that corresponds with that day's prompt. For instance, post your story for the Day 1 prompt on the Day 1 post in the comments. The comments are found at the very bottom of the page; you might have to scroll beyond the recommendations for other articles.

You'll find that people are pretty supportive here on the WD site. And if they're not, I expect to be notified via e-mail.

If you’re new to WritersDigest.com, you'll be asked to register (it's free) on the site to make comments. Plus, your comments will likely not immediately show, because I'll have to approve them. This is just for people completely new to the site; I believe after I approve your comments once, you're good to go for future comments. But if you run into problems, you can reach out via e-mail.

Flash Fiction Challenge Guidelines:

  • The challenge begins February 1 and runs through March 1 (to account for time differences in other parts of the world).
  • The main purpose of the challenge is to write flash fiction! But don't forget that if you want others to comment on your work, it might be a good idea to share some love for their work as well.
  • Write as you wish, but I will delete stories and comments that I feel are hateful. Also, if anyone abuses this rule repeatedly, I will have them banned from the site. So please "make good choices," as my mother always tells me.

Other Rules, Questions, Concerns, Etc.?

If you need any other questions answered, put them in the comments below, and I'll revise this post as needed.

Other than that, I can't wait to start writing with you in February!

The lectures provide guidance and encouragement. The feedback on your submissions is constructive and honest. The required readings and resources are built into the course with links. No need to buy textbooks—everything is provided via the links.
february flash fiction challenge 2026February Flash Fiction Challenge GuidelinesFlashflash fictionFlash Fiction PromptFlash Fiction Writing
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Farah Naz Rishi: On the Strange and Faintly Absurd Shape of Grief
LiteraryFarah Naz Rishi: On the Strange and Faintly Absurd Shape of GriefRobert Lee Brewer
Stacia Stark: On the Brutal World of Gladiators
Science Fiction/FantasyStacia Stark: On the Brutal World of GladiatorsRobert Lee Brewer
5 Things Writers Should Know About Narcissism, by Dr. Alina Kastner
Character5 Things Writers Should Know About NarcissismAlina Kastner
Jennie Godfrey: Write From the Heart
Mystery/ThrillerJennie Godfrey: Write From the HeartRobert Lee Brewer
Jacquelyn Stolos: Be Yourself on the Page
Children'sJacquelyn Stolos: Be Yourself on the PageRobert Lee Brewer
Developing a Funny Premise (On Humor), by Karim Shamsi-Basha
Writing TechniquesDeveloping a Funny Premise (On Humor)Karim Shamsi-Basha

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;