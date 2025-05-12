Writing the Historical Script That Sells (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, read an interview with “Government Cheese” Filmmaker Paul Hunter, and dive into “Andor” season two with Tony Gilroy. Plus, Understanding Screenwriting’s Tom Stempel breaks down the scripts for Black Bag, Eephus, and On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, co-writers Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan discuss “Shadow Force,” and more.

Interview with “Government Cheese” Filmmaker Paul Hunter

Paul Hunter talks about the inspiration for his new series, breaking the rules of TV, and creating outside of the box.

Tony Gilroy On Crafting the Opening of Andor’s Second Season

Bryan Young sits down for a chat with “Andor” showrunner Tony Gilroy to discuss season two’s tone, structure, and more.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: A Bunch of Films and Joseph Wambaugh

The films are Black Bag, Eephus, and On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, and Joseph Wambaugh was, well, Joseph Wambaugh.

The Emotional Actioner: Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan Talk “Shadow Force”

“Shadow Force” co-writers Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan talk about working together and their love for writing and film.

Writing the Historical Script That Sells