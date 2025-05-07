ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Why You Should Attend Writer’s Digest’s Writing Retreat in England

Join WD managing editor Moriah Richard and Amy Collins of Talcott Literary Agency in England for the writing retreat of a lifetime!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

[Details in the podcast recorded for the retreat cannot be updated. Please refer to this page for specific itinerary details.]

Writer's Digest is headed to London and Bath for the writing retreat of a lifetime! Join WD managing editor Moriah Richard and Amy Collins of Talcott Literary Agency September 12–20, 2025, for an English getaway to inspire your stories, learn from writers, and finish that manuscript!

"The trip is going to be broken up into two parts: First, the tour, and then the retreat," says Moriah Richard about writing in London and Bath for the writing retreat.

Amy Collins joins in, “We’re going to be there during the 250th anniversary of the Jane Austen house. We’re going to get to do all that!”  

We will have plenty of time between sightseeing and group dinners to sit down and write—and we’ll even meet some publishing professionals along the way.

Listen as Moriah and Amy C. are joined by WD editor-in-chief Amy Jones to discuss the itinerary, what to expect, what to look forward to, and more!

Time's Running Out!

There are only a few weeks left to register for the writing retreat in England! Click here for the full itinerary and to register today!

Get Ready for England!

Want some more resources to prepare for England? Follow the links below for reading resources, details on what to expect from Amy Collins, and more!

