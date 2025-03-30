ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
What To Know About the Writer’s Digest Writing Retreat in England

Writer’s Digest is headed to England this fall! Here’s everything to know about the retreat, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Join Writer’s Digest and fellow writers on the writing retreat of a lifetime to the country of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro.

Tour Dates

September 12-20, 2025

Tour Includes

  • 4-star hotels
  • All breakfasts and dinners, 1 lunch
  • Coach transportation from London to Bath and back to the London
  • Admission to all museums and gardens performance at Globe Theatre
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
  • Dedicated writing time in a scenic English manor house with your Writer’s Digest hosts

Itinerary

At A Glance

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Click here for more information from literary agent Amy Collins.

Click here for England-inspired book recommendations from managing editor Moriah Richard.

Join Our Agent One-on-One Boot Camp!

In this invaluable event, you'll get to work with an agent to review and refine the first ten pages of your novel or nonfiction book.

Click to continue.

Enter the Self-Published Book Awards!

Whether you’re a professional writer, a part-time freelancer or a self-starting student, here’s your chance to enter the premier self-published competition exclusively for self-published books. Writer’s Digest hosts the 33rd annual self-published competition—the Annual Self-Published Book Awards. This self-published competition spotlights today’s self-published works and honors self-published authors. EARLY-BIRD DEADLINE: APRIL 1, 2025.

Click to continue.

