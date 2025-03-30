What To Know About the Writer’s Digest Writing Retreat in England

Join Writer’s Digest and fellow writers on the writing retreat of a lifetime to the country of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro.

September 12-20, 2025

Tour Includes

4-star hotels

All breakfasts and dinners, 1 lunch

Coach transportation from London to Bath and back to the London

Admission to all museums and gardens performance at Globe Theatre

Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide

Dedicated writing time in a scenic English manor house with your Writer’s Digest hosts

Itinerary

At A Glance

