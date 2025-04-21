ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Why Am I Stalled With Writing? (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, writing coach Jenna Avery unpacks feeling stalled with writing and brainstorms how to recover.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery unpacks some of the possibilities for underlying causes from feeling stalled with writing and then brainstorms how to recover from the stall. Plus, read our interview with The Ugly Stepsister filmmaker Emilie Blichfeldt, plug into the latest Reckless Creatives and Selling Your Screenplay podcasts, and more!

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 533 – Writing an Interactive TV Series with Gavin Michael Booth

In this episode of the podcast, Ashley Scott Meyers interviews prolific Indie Filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth.

Reckless Creatives Podcast: Emmy-Winning Screenwriter and Author Charles Kipps on Making a Plan

Charles Kipps talks about producing Aretha Franklin, to our struggles as writers, to his decades of writing experiences – and he’s still selling screenplays to this day! 

Lois Weber: More than a Writer-Director She’s the Auteur Activist of Early Cinema

To celebrate this 50th column, we’re celebrating Lois Weber, whose use of screenwriting in her activism lends continued relevance to her work.

Sinners Review

Ryan Coogler’s foray into horror is bold and layered, as much a tale about the odyssey of the soul as a tale about monsters.

Why Am I Stalled With Writing?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to a reader about stalling with writing and how to recover.

Subverting a Classic Fairy Tale: Emilie Blichfeldt Discusses The Ugly Stepsister

Filmmaker Emilie Blichfeldt talks about landing on the seed of the story, retelling a classic fairy tale, creating within the ‘beauty horror’ subgenre, her writing process, and more!

Script MagazineAuthor
