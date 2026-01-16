Which News Medium Do You Prefer?

From ancient Rome’s Acta Diurna (“Daily Acts” or “Daily Public Records”) to today’s abundance of news sources across various digital platforms, journalism has come a very long way—at least in how news is presented and disseminated.

The history of news is fascinating, and while we may think our current environment of media distrust, questionable sources, and political bias is a new phenomenon, just look back at the evolution of journalism. It has a colorful past rife with these issues and more, punctuated with a few golden eras when trust in news was high.

News has passed through several stages from its handwritten beginnings. We had the print era (17th to 19th centuries), the broadcast era of the 20th century, and the digital revolution in the late 1990s leading to where we are today, inundated with news platforms.

According to a 2025 PEW Research study, 86% of U.S. adults say they get their news from a smartphone, computer, or tablet, with 56% saying they do so often. Fewer people use traditional platforms, with 64% getting their news from television “at least sometimes,” while 11% get their news from radio, and only 7% from print newspapers and magazines.

Less Is More!

Ironically trust in news media was highest when there were fewer platforms. Back in 1973 with only three major TV networks to choose from, most Americans trusted the news media to do its job according to Gallup—74% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans. This was a time when the journalism profession was more reputable, the regulatory framework supported public interest, local newspapers were abundant and independently owned, and there was more diversity of media ownership nationally.

This ‘golden era’ ended with the commercialization of news and the shift towards consolidation, especially due to deregulation efforts in the 1980s and 1990s, such as the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which led to huge media mergers.

Here we are nearing the end of 2025 and Gallup shows that trust in mass media is at an all-time low of 28%, with only 8% of Republicans claiming confidence in mass media to report news “fully, accurately and fairly,” 28% of independents, and 51% of Democrats. Older adults (aged 65+) are more likely than any other age group to have trust and confidence in the news—43% compared with 28% in all younger age groups.

Is this lack of trust due in part to the influence of social media? Is it because the business model of news has changed? Is it partisan influence or the over-politicization of our society in general?

In the U.S. we’ve lost thousands of local newspapers and national newsroom budgets have been slashed, meaning job losses and less resources for long-term investigative work. Independent online media and citizen journalism has grown exponentially; and the internet is inundated with AI-created content—which is probably mostly fake news. So, I think it’s safe to say we’re living in a unique and perplexing time in the history of journalism.

Surveys also show that Americans still value local news and believe local journalists are “in touch with their communities” and that outlets perform their duties well, including reporting the news accurately. Unfortunately, print publications just don’t have the funding to compete with digital news and most people now prefer accessing local news online in whatever form. This has been a huge loss nationwide. Local newspapers are an invaluable resource, uniting communities and informing people of issues directly and immediately affecting their own lives. They valued beat reporters who built trust in their communities, using primary sources. It was also a great training ground for cub reporters. I learned how to be a journalist ‘on-the-job’ at a weekly newspaper in North Wales.

As I previously mentioned, people are now more likely to consume news online, especially on mobile devices, whether they’re digital versions of traditional outlets, the plethora of independent channels and podcast commentators, or the stream of “news” snippets on social media sites like Facebook and X.

We could argue that more news and an abundance of choice has led to some of this distrust and contributed to news fatigue and complete avoidance. This distrust is further fueled by the emergence of AI-generated articles and videos. It’s getting harder for the untrained eye to discern between human-created and AI-produced material, and what’s real or fake.

Before I depress you even further, let’s take a quick look at the pros and cons of news sources available today, starting with the traditional platforms of print, television, and radio.

Print—Newspapers and Magazines

People still enjoy reading print newspapers and magazines, although most now access the online versions because of convenience and accessibility. But the best (and better paid) pieces appear in print only, where the quality of writing, research, and editing remains extremely high, resulting in consistently good articles. There’s a reason for the gatekeepers after all.

Some of us also enjoy the ‘experience’ of sitting down with a ‘real’ magazine, the feel of it, the tangible item in our hands. I think many writers will agree when I say that I feel a greater sense of achievement when I see my byline on a print article. It seems more real, and I can also keep the cutting in a physical folder. While I usually get most daily update news online, I prefer reading in-depth, longform articles and features in print. I only read print versions of national and regional magazines, and when I see them, I’ll grab a copy of community/local papers.

*****

The Writer’s Digest Guide to Journalism is a practical, informative, and well-researched introduction to journalism and its best practices, with actionable advice, tips, techniques, explanations, and anecdotes straight from the field. In this digital guide, writers will learn how to write an effective news piece, skills need to be an effective journalist, outlets for publishing journalism, journalism associations, and so much more. Both inspirational and pragmatic, The Writer’s Digest Guide to Journalism is packed with valuable resources for aspiring journalists.

*****

Television News

I believe many of us who grew up with the traditional nightly news still feel a sense of awe when we hear the familiar open, despite general opinions on how the stories are covered. Whatever you may think of the news, the production quality is superior. The broadcasts are far more professional and polished than independent sources, although technology is fast narrowing the quality gap. Journalists are formally trained in news-gathering techniques and media law, the broadcasts are well-presented, and newscasts must still conform to media standards and ethics. This is all true despite negativity regarding possible selective and slanted storytelling, issues or viewpoints glossed over, or an over-emphasis on one topic (or person). Or the feeling that newscasts may be sensationalized, the focus more on gaining viewing figures than being the ‘watchdogs of democracy.’

Despite having loved working in television current affairs as an investigative journalist and a producer, my TV news watching is now confined to elections, hurricanes (I live in the south), or when I’m asked to discuss events or breaking news on the radio as a commentator.

Radio

I love to listen to the car radio while driving, so by default I get to hear the national and local news broadcasts. These are short and sweet compared to television news and always provide real-time reports on the local weather and traffic, which are obviously useful while you’re on the road.

There are numerous news items and discussion shows on stations like NPR that people continue to enjoy and value. Talk radio shows (opinion ‘journalism’ rather than reporting) have also been consistently popular for decades.

Digital

You can find countless resources online, offering news, commentary, analyses, and so on. From the websites of traditional TV news networks, national and local newspapers, and magazines, to independent blogs, citizen journalist YouTube videos, podcasts, X posts, and TikTok, the choices seem endless.

Despite growing up with traditional media and working in both print and broadcast, I now find myself getting most daily news online. It’s a matter of choice more than anything. I like to read various sources, angles, and viewpoints. For a quick news overview, I prefer accessing digital versions of traditional newspapers and online video clips of network news. I enjoy the ease of clicking on the stories I want to read or watch, and I like the multi-media aspect. Sometimes I’ll see a news headline and would rather read the article than watch the video. But as I mentioned earlier, I prefer reading longform journalism pieces, local news, and magazines in print.

Social media

Even a casual scroller on sites like Facebook will be inundated with some kind of news content. Unfortunately, I think it’s safe to say that the majority is click bait. This is very worrying, since 86% of U.S. adults get their news through a smartphone, tablet, or computer. I wonder how much is ‘real’ news compared to reactive content intended to cause anger and division?

On the flip side social media allows us to easily access local news sites, which generally is straight-up reporting of relevant local stories. On Facebook there are many local groups sharing valuable information that would be otherwise difficult to find, from wildlife rehabbers to community theatre productions. This information used to be included in community pages of local newspapers.

Social media is a double-edged sword, with the obvious benefits of easily keeping in touch with friends and family near and far, but also the pitfalls of fake news, consumerism, tribalism, and division.

Welcome to the ‘new’ journalism of the 21st century.