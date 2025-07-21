ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

What’s a Callback in a Script and Are They Necessary or Even Useful? (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script Magazine, learn how to make your script more entertaining and more coherent using callbacks.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script Magazine, learn how to make your script more entertaining and more coherent using callbacks, tune into the latest episodes of season 5 of Reckless Creatives podcast, read our take on Ari Aster’s latest film Eddington, and more!

Season 5 of Reckless Creatives Podcast

Catch up on the latest episodes of Pipeline Artists' original and highly popular podcast Reckless Creatives!

Click to continue.

“Eddington” Review

Ari Aster’s COVID-era western is a thought-provoking, well-acted, and uneven film that will divide audiences.

Click to continue.

HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ and ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Below the Line Teams React to 2025 Emmy Nominations

The below the line talent certainly is not a category to be left in the dark.

Click to continue.

WWI Code Breaker Claudine West Wrote Anti-Nazi Films for MGM During WWII

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on Claudine West.

Click to continue.

How Can I Boost My Confidence & Stretch Farther as a Writer?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to a reader about having confidence in their writing.

Click to continue.

What’s a Callback in a Script and Are They Necessary or Even Useful?

Make your script more entertaining, more coherent, and show your reader you’ve really thought this through.

Click to continue.

A Celebration of Collaboration: Indie Sci‑Fi Comedy ‘Word of Mouth’ Turns Micro‑Budget Innovation into a Must‑See Short

Screenwriter Paul Goetz shares how his experience as a co-writer on the sci-fi short comedy ‘Word of Mouth’ turned out to be a unique learning opportunity.

Click to continue.

From Script MagazineScriptScript MagScript Magazinescript writingScript.com
Script MagazineAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;