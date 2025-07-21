What’s a Callback in a Script and Are They Necessary or Even Useful? (From Script)
In this week’s round up brought to us by Script Magazine, learn how to make your script more entertaining and more coherent using callbacks, tune into the latest episodes of season 5 of Reckless Creatives podcast, read our take on Ari Aster’s latest film Eddington, and more!
Season 5 of Reckless Creatives Podcast
Catch up on the latest episodes of Pipeline Artists' original and highly popular podcast Reckless Creatives!
“Eddington” Review
Ari Aster’s COVID-era western is a thought-provoking, well-acted, and uneven film that will divide audiences.
HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ and ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Below the Line Teams React to 2025 Emmy Nominations
The below the line talent certainly is not a category to be left in the dark.
WWI Code Breaker Claudine West Wrote Anti-Nazi Films for MGM During WWII
Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on Claudine West.
How Can I Boost My Confidence & Stretch Farther as a Writer?
Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to a reader about having confidence in their writing.
What’s a Callback in a Script and Are They Necessary or Even Useful?
Make your script more entertaining, more coherent, and show your reader you’ve really thought this through.
A Celebration of Collaboration: Indie Sci‑Fi Comedy ‘Word of Mouth’ Turns Micro‑Budget Innovation into a Must‑See Short
Screenwriter Paul Goetz shares how his experience as a co-writer on the sci-fi short comedy ‘Word of Mouth’ turned out to be a unique learning opportunity.