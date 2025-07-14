ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

What to Expect When You’re a Writer (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares words of motivation to keep going when your life as a writer doesn’t match expectations, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares words of motivation to keep going when your life as a writer doesn’t match expectations. Plus, actor Embeth Davidtz Heads Behind the Camera for Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, Sonya Alexander reviews the latest Superman film, and more.

Balls of Steel™: What to Expect When You’re a Writer

When your life as a writer doesn’t match expectations, how do you keep going? Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares words of motivation.

Click to continue.

Actor Embeth Davidtz Heads Behind the Camera for Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The first-time screenwriter felt a personal connection to this acclaimed memoir.

Click to continue.

Superman Review

James Gunn’s Superman maintains an old-fashioned charm while also updating the storyline.

Click to continue.

Mastering Advanced Dialogue Techniques

Write effective dialogue with this new bundle from The Writers Store!

Click to continue.

From ScriptScriptScript MagScript Magazinescript writingScript.comScriptmag
Script MagazineAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;