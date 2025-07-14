What to Expect When You’re a Writer (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares words of motivation to keep going when your life as a writer doesn’t match expectations. Plus, actor Embeth Davidtz Heads Behind the Camera for Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, Sonya Alexander reviews the latest Superman film, and more.

Balls of Steel™: What to Expect When You’re a Writer

When your life as a writer doesn’t match expectations, how do you keep going? Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares words of motivation.

Actor Embeth Davidtz Heads Behind the Camera for Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The first-time screenwriter felt a personal connection to this acclaimed memoir.

Superman Review

James Gunn’s Superman maintains an old-fashioned charm while also updating the storyline.

Mastering Advanced Dialogue Techniques