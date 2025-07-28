What ‘Superman’ Can Teach Screenwriters (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how James Gunn took the new Superman film to the next emotional level. Plus, learn about the art of feedback, how Gen Z craves originality and authenticity, and Paul Peditto is back with a comical back and forth with his AI, Luna, on how “not” to write dialogue.

What ‘Superman’ Can Teach Screenwriters or: The Importance of Being Earnest

This is exactly what we’re supposed to be doing as screenwriters—immersing ourselves in the feelings of others, perhaps feeling them too much, and reacting to those feelings.

Interview with ‘What Marielle Knows’ Filmmaker Frédéric Hambalek

Susan Kouguell interviews Frédéric Hambalek about his new feature film ‘What Marielle Knows’ at Tribeca Festival.

AI Dialogue Workshop: Writing Dialogue Actors Love to Play!

Doesn’t do subtext and lousy at dialogue. Paul Peditto finds out what his AI, Luna, thought were “can’t miss” dialogue lines.

A Bright Spot in the Future of Indie Films

Gen Z is all about originality and authenticity.

Breaking & Entering: Reading for Other Writers – The Art of Feedback