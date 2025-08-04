ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
What ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Can Teach Screenwriters (From Script)

In this week's round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn key takeaways from The Fantastic Four: First Steps on how to make your characters resonate.

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn key takeaways from The Fantastic Four: First Steps on how to make your characters resonate. Plus, gain industry insight from four industry veterans about the horror landscape and check out our latest offerings from Script University.

What ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Can Teach Screenwriters

Lean into the kindness for the disposition of your characters, but be oh so cruel to them.

Ten Takeaways from a Horror Workshop with Four Working Producers

Insight from four industry veterans into the red-hot genre of storytelling.

Creating a Writing Routine: How to Develop Healthy Writing Habits to Help You Finish Your Script

In this live webinar with script doctor Cody Smart, learn tools to develop healthy writing habits to make writing part of your daily routine, and finally finish that script!

Script University August 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

