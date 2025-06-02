Weaving “The Handmaid’s Tale” (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunners discuss complex character relationships, the creative process, and finding inspiration in their own writing. Plus, what Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning can teach screenwriters, and more.

Weaving “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Showrunners Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman on Finding Humanity in the Final Season

Steve Wilkie; ELISABETH MOSS, O-T FAGBENLE

Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman discuss complex character relationships, the creative process, and finding inspiration in their own writing.

What Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Can Teach Screenwriters

Paramount Pictures and Skydance

The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible series boasts a long runtime and massive action sequences, with storytelling tricks we can study.

‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Creator Jonathan Tropper Crafts a Protagonist Underwater with a Wry Touch