Weaving “The Handmaid’s Tale” (From Script)
In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunners discuss complex character relationships, the creative process, and finding inspiration in their own writing. Plus, what Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning can teach screenwriters, and more.
Weaving “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Showrunners Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman on Finding Humanity in the Final Season
Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman discuss complex character relationships, the creative process, and finding inspiration in their own writing.
What Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Can Teach Screenwriters
The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible series boasts a long runtime and massive action sequences, with storytelling tricks we can study.
‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Creator Jonathan Tropper Crafts a Protagonist Underwater with a Wry Touch
Jonathan Tropper shares how tone and feeling inspire his characters, then their story.
