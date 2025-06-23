ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Tribeca Film Festival 2025: Interview with ‘Honeyjoon’ Writer/Director Lilian Mehrel (From Script)

In this week’s roundup from Script magazine, Susan Kouguell interviews the award-winning writer and director about her feature film debut Honeyjoon, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s roundup from Script magazine, Susan Kouguell interviews the award-winning writer and director about her feature film debut Honeyjoon, blending lightness and darkness in her writing, and more. Plus, an interview with “Dope Thief”creator Peter Craig, how to balance writing with a busy life, and more.

Tribeca Film Festival 2025: Interview with ‘Honeyjoon’ Writer/Director Lilian Mehrel

Susan Kouguell chats with the award-winning writer and director about her feature film debut, blending lightness and darkness in her writing, and more.

The Desperation of Dope Thief: An Interview With Creator Peter Craig

Creator Peter Craig talks the “tragic love story” of Dope Thief and the heart of adaptations.

Interview with Villa Encanto Writer and Director Joel Perez

Susan Kouguell interviews Joel Perez, recipient of the COLECTIVO, a new filmmaker program through Tribeca Studios and the Miranda Family Fund, about his short film Villa Encanto at Tribeca Festival.

How Can I Balance Writing with (a Busy) Life?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to readers about balancing writing and life.

Don’t Be Boring: Pros on Earning Readers’ Attention in a TikTok World

Valerie Kalfrin shares tips from screenwriter Henry G. M. Jones and producer Tim Albaugh about keeping and earning readers’ attention at the 20th annual Sunscreen Film Festival.

