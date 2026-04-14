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Tom French: On How Far To Dig for Memoir

In this interview, author Tom French discusses how a blog for family and friends went viral and led to his new memoir, The Gap Years.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Tom French is a lifelong mountaineer, cross-country skier, and lover of the outdoors. A senior partner emeritus of McKinsey & Company, he is currently Chairman of the Trustees of Reservations, a director of Corning Incorporated, and serves on several other nonprofit boards. He lives in Massachusetts, with his wife, Jill.

Tom French | Photo by Renee Gannon

In this interview, Tom discusses how a blog for family and friends went viral and led to his new memoir, The Gap Years, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: Tom French
Literary agent: Craig Kayser
Book title: The Gap Years
Publisher: Brandeis University Press
Release date: April 14, 2026
Genre/category: Memoir/Mountaineering/Sports & Recreation
Elevator pitch: A mountain climber, competitive skier, and retired businessperson takes time off to return to the outdoor-sports dreams of youth, including a lifelong quest to summit Everest. A tribute to beauty and joy found in wild places, and to the pursuit of meaning later in life.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I initially shared my post-retirement adventures with family and friends via a small blog. The blog “went viral,” and people encouraged me to share my experiences more broadly. I realized I had something to say to a wider audience and that it would be gratifying to do so. Writing a book became both a beacon and personal challenge: something I very much wanted to do but was not sure I would pull off. An inner voice pushed me to commit to it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

From when I first started working on the book until I signed with a publisher took two years, with an additional year from signing to launch. While the core idea remained constant throughout, my agent and editors provided invaluable help in sharpening my concept of the book’s narrative arc. My “aperture” broadened to include formative past life experiences, as well as some relevant recent occurrences.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

As a first-time author, pretty much everything about the publishing process has been new. Perhaps the biggest area of learning has been understanding the concept of an author’s personal “platform,” the various components that go into it, and the increasing importance of this in supporting a successful book launch.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

One surprise was the ebb and flow of personal confidence in the quality of my writing and belief that I was working on something that would have broad appeal. At one point, I lost conviction and put it all aside, not sure that I would pick it up again. After a couple of months, I found new internal energy and returned to it.

Another surprise was learning how deep one can and should go in describing personal experiences and emotions that lie at the core of what one is writing about. At least, this was true in writing a memoir.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

At a base level, virtual participation in memorable outdoor experiences amid great landscapes of the world. Along with that, understanding of what it is like to climb big mountains and ski race at a high level, and the meaning and gratification that accompanies it. More broadly, realization that past passions and dreams remain available for pursuit later in life, and that stepping out of the mainstream to pursue a “path less travelled” can, at any life stage, pay rich rewards.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

My advice would not be about the craft of writing itself, but on the process of reaching a robust audience. Authors bear an increasingly large personal responsibility for marketing their work. While this may fall outside their comfort zone or may not be where they naturally find fulfillment, it is an inescapable part of the process. Everyone has capabilities and assets to draw on in this regard. It is just a matter of tapping into them.

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsmemoirWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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