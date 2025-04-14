The Truth About Screenwriting Contests (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Script Pipeline executive Bri Janes gives her four hard truths about screenwriting contests, dive into an in-depth interview with Sacramento filmmaker and co-start Michael Angarano, and The Connoisseur indie short filmmaker Anne Marie Boidock.

Small Fortunes

Anne Marie Boidock’s latest short film, The Connoisseur, explores obsessive loops, coping mechanisms, and one man’s search for answers at the center of a cookie.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Sacramento – Theme of Communication

Filmmaker and co-star Michael Angarano talks about his writing process with co-writer Christopher Smith, writing non-linearly, focusing on character dynamics and their emotional trajectory, and more!

The Truth About Screenwriting Contests: Confessions of a Writer Turned Contest Executive

Script Pipeline executive Bri Janes offers four hard truths about screenwriting contests.

