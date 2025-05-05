The Shows That Shaped Us (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, examine why comedy’s that are celebrating a major milestone this year have had such a pop-cultural staying power. Plus, learn how to how to develop your writing skills and create a well-structured narrative and more!

The Shows That Shaped Us: Structure & Style in Comedies Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary This Year

Gilmore Girls, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, COURTESY OF THE WB

Why “Gilmore Girls,” “Coupling,” and “Malcolm in the Middle” will stay with us forever.

LAST CHANCE! Save BIG on The Writers Store’s April 2025 Bundles

Learn how to how to develop your writing skills and create a well-structured narrative, write a standout query letter to pitch to treatment, and more!

Show Don’t Tell: A Visual Guide to Cinematic Storytelling

This live webinar illustrates the tried and true cinematic strategies professional scribes use to create compelling images in the mind’s eye of the reader and get their projects sold.

Script University May 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!