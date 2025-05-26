ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Serving Character Through Action (From Script)

In this week's round-up from Script magazine, the director of the new action-comedy Fight or Flight discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, the director of the new action-comedy Fight or Flight discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, and more. Plus, how to write sex and action scenes, and seven iconic characters who don’t learn a damn thing.

Serving Character Through Action: Fight or Flight Director James Madigan Talks What Makes Action Scripts Take Off

The director of the new action-comedy discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, how action scenes serve the same purpose as songs in musicals, and more.

How Do I Write Sex and Action?

It’s appealing to write detailed scenes of action or intimacy. But the reality is in doing so we’re slowing down a script’s momentum and risking boring industry experts.

7 Iconic Characters Who Don’t Learn a Damn Thing

A tribute to seven iconic characters who stayed stubbornly true to themselves, proving that sometimes, a lack of growth is exactly what we crave.

