Serving Character Through Action (From Script)
In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, the director of the new action-comedy Fight or Flight discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, and more.
In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, the director of the new action-comedy Fight or Flight discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, and more. Plus, how to write sex and action scenes, and seven iconic characters who don’t learn a damn thing.
Serving Character Through Action: Fight or Flight Director James Madigan Talks What Makes Action Scripts Take Off
The director of the new action-comedy discusses the narrative needs of actions scenes, how action scenes serve the same purpose as songs in musicals, and more.
How Do I Write Sex and Action?
It’s appealing to write detailed scenes of action or intimacy. But the reality is in doing so we’re slowing down a script’s momentum and risking boring industry experts.
7 Iconic Characters Who Don’t Learn a Damn Thing
A tribute to seven iconic characters who stayed stubbornly true to themselves, proving that sometimes, a lack of growth is exactly what we crave.