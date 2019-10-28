Follow these 25 literary agents on Twitter to learn about their interests specifically and the business of writing in general.

One easy way to keep track of literary agents on a daily basis is to find and follow them on Twitter. Besides gaining a deeper understanding of the likes and dislikes of specific literary agents, following agents on Twitter often leads to a better understanding of the publishing business and trends in the industry in general.

(Click here to learn how to find a literary agent.)

Below, I’ve listed 25 literary agents who are currently active on Twitter. Each name, which is listed in no particular order, is a link you can click to arrive at their Twitter account. Even if you don’t have an account yourself, you can visit their pages, since most agents and authors have their profiles set to public.

However, I advise you to create a Twitter account if you don’t have one yet. Because you’ll need one to follow each of these agents (and @WritersDigest). And who knows? Maybe you’ll start to get a follow or three yourself.

(Click here for a few Twitter tips for new users.)

Quick tip: When you click the “Follow” button for an agent, it pops up three “Suggested” follows, which are usually more literary agents.

25 Literary Agents to Follow on Twitter

Click on the names, which are links, to find and follow these literary agents on Twitter.

