Learn how to write successful queries for any genre of writing by breaking down the query letter and supplying links to example queries that worked.

Whether trying to hook a literary agent or editor at a book publishing company, writers need to master the art of writing effective query letters. The reason queries carry so much weight is simple: Time—and the fact that most agents and editors don’t have much of it.

(Click here to learn how to find a literary agent.)

The mission of your query letter is to convince an editor or agent that they want to invest time in you and your writing project. In that sense, a query letter is the first impression you make in what will hopefully blossom into a much longer professional relationship. No pressure.

In this post, I’ve attempted to share tips on what needs to go into a query letter and provide links to several queries (across several writing genres) that were successful.

What Goes in a Query Letter

For all the blood, sweat, and tears that go into query letters, it’s actually a pretty straightforward document that consists of an opening pitch (or hook), more (but not all) info on the project, and a little about you as the author. The order of these elements can differ, but I’m going to share the most common structure.

(Click here to learn how literary agents agree and differ on submissions.)

The Pitch: The pitch (or hook) is a concise statement that sums up the essential nature of your book. This concise statement is usually achieved in one or two sentences, and it gives your audience a sense of what the book is about and why they should get excited about it.

More Info: After a compelling pitch, many successful queries offer up a paragraph or three of evidence that supports that your book project is worthwhile, has an audience, and is worth their time. If your pitch doesn’t already include it, then this is a good place to include your book’s category (or genre) and word count.

(Click for the definitive post on word counts for novels and children’s books.)

About You: This is a concise statement sharing why you’re the perfect person to write this book. It could be that you have personal or professional experience that lines up with the subject of your book. It could be that you have good sales in the genre or an incredible author platform from a blog or YouTube channel.

However, avoid stretching the truth to make yourself seem more important. If all you have is an amazing book (and no other credentials), then just say something along the lines of, “This is my debut novel,” and leave it at that. If your pitch is on point, your manuscript will get to do the talking when they request more pages.

Example Successful Queries For Many Writing Genres

Of course, most writers know it’s better to show than tell (in most cases). So I’ve told you about query letters; now, I’m going to show you successful query letters—so you can see how others did it. Just find your category (or genre) below and click on the links to see successful examples.

Contemporary Fiction Query Letters

Garth Stein’s The Art of Racing in the Rain, accepted by Jeff Kleinman of Folio Literary. From Kleinman: “First of all, putting both the words ‘Query’ and the title of the book on the subject line of an e-mail makes it clear why you’re writing—and it often keeps your e-mail from falling into the spam folder.”

Fantasy Query Letters

Historical Fiction Query Letters

Richard Harvell’s The Bells, accepted by Dan Lazar of Writers House. From Lazar: “As the agent reading this letter, I was instantly drawn to Richard’s novel simply because his letter was bursting with specific and evocative details.”

DeAnna Cameron’s The Belly Dancer, accepted by agent Ellen Pepus. From Pepus: “I think this letter works well for a few reasons, most notably the first paragraph. The author immediately grabbed my attention with the first line.”

Literary Fiction Query Letters

Middle Grade Novel Query Letters

Mystery Query Letters

Nonfiction Book Query Letters

Romance Query Letters

Science Fiction Query Letters

Women’s Fiction Query Letters

Young Adult Novel Query Letters

Pro Tip: Check out all the successful query samples, whether they’re in your genre or not, because they show there are so many different ways to hook an agent with a great query. And your query could be the next great success story.