How to Get a Literary Agent: A Simple Two-Step Process

Guide to Literary Agents editor Robert Lee Brewer shares his simple two-step process on how to get a literary agent.

It’s human nature to complicate things that are very easy. For instance, throwing a party is pretty simple: You pick a time and place to hold the party, and you invite people. Of course, it can get more complicated from there, but the process of throwing a party is simple. And so it is with getting a literary agent.

I’m not trying to make light of the process of getting an agent, because there is a lot writers can learn to help them find success in this endeavor. Going back to the party analogy, it’s true that the process of throwing a party is simple. However, many people learn that it’s good to send reminders closer to the party and offer the appropriate food and entertainment. So it’s still a simple process that can be refined. And again, it’s the same with getting a literary agent.

My simple two-step process for getting a literary agent

(Click the links to learn how to refine the process.)

Find a literary agent who represents your writing genre. There are hundreds of literary agents, and many of them represent multiple genres. However, most do not represent all genres. So it’s important to find agents who represent the type of projects you’re trying to get published. Hook a literary agent. Once you’ve narrowed your list of potential literary agents, follow their submission guidelines and knock them off their feet with your incredible project. This may involve sending a query, a synopsis, a book proposal, and/or some sample pages.

Yes, we can complicate this process, but it’s really as easy as finding appropriate agents and submitting your projects. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the process of getting a literary agent, simplify it now to start working toward more writing success.

