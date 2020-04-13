For this week’s market spotlight, we look at the Crazyhorse, a literary journal that publishes fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. Open submission period is February 1-May 31, 2020.



Crazyhorse: Market Spotlight

Founded in 1960 by poet Tom McGrath, Crazyhorse began in Los Angeles. In the 70s, the journal moved to Murray State in Kentucky before moving on to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1981. Since 2001, Crazyhorse has operated out of the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

The editors say, “Since coming to the College, Crazyhorse has found new life, both in terms of its content and its design—a life that has continued to grow the reputation of the journal as one of the premier venues in which new writing can appear.”

They pay $20 per page with a maximum of $200 payment.

What They’re Looking For

Crazyhorse is looking for poetry, fiction, and nonfiction that is previously unpublished for possible publication. Submissions of fiction and nonfiction should be between 2,500 and 8,500 words in length. Poets should submit a set of three to five poems.

For fiction, the editors are open to all narrative forms and styles, especially things they’ve never seen before. For poetry, the editors want work that represents the wide range of possibilities open to poets in the 21st century.

When it comes to nonfiction, the editors say, “We believe literary nonfiction can take any form, from the letter to the list, from the biography to the memoir, from the journal to the obituary. All we call for is precision of word and vision, and that the truth of the matter be the flag of the day.”

How to Submit

Potential writers can submit online via their Submittable page. Their current open submission period is open through May 31, 2020.

Click here to learn more and submit.

