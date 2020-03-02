For this week’s market spotlight, we look at the New England Review, a literary journal that publishes fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. Open submission period is March 1-May 31, 2020.



New England Review: Market Spotlight

Founded in 1978 by poets Sydney Lea and Jay Parini, New England Review is a quarterly literary journal that publishes poetry, fiction, and nonfiction—including personal essays, travelogues, cultural criticism, and more. One of the stated goals of New England Review is to find new voices.

The editors say, “We dedicate a substantial portion of our time and effort to reading and evaluating unsolicited submissions in search of that next debut writer; at the same time our editors continue to engage with writers who are looking for a way to connect with readers as they further develop their life’s work.”

They pay $20 per page ($50 minimum), two contributor copies, and one-year subscription for writers published in print; $50 and one-year subscription for online contributors.

What They’re Looking For: New England Review is looking for poetry, fiction, and nonfiction that is previously unpublished for possible print and/or online publication. For prose (fiction and nonfiction), there is a 20,000-word limit, though there are no caps explicitly stated for poetry submissions.

For most fiction and nonfiction submissions, writers should submit the complete manuscript for only one piece at a time. The one exception is for short short fiction (under 1,000 words a piece); in those cases, writers can submit up to three at a time. For poetry, poets can submit up to six poems at a time in a single file.

The editors say, “We welcome and encourage submissions from writers of every nationality, race, religion, and gender, including writers who have never been affiliated with an MFA program and whose perspectives are often underrepresented in the literary world.”

How to Submit: Potential writers can submit online via their Submittable page. Their current open submission period is March 1-May 31, 2020.

Click here to learn more and submit.

In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s important to catch an editor’s attention. It all starts with a pitch. No matter what kind of article you want to write, a good pitch letter will get you noticed by an assigning editor. This intensive two-week course will teach you how to craft a good pitch letter and do it well. Be ready to mine your life for ideas. Start thinking about a great spin on a topic or an unusual personal experience that you’d like to write about in class!

Click to continue.