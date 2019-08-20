Since the recent writing prompt Creating the Character was a hit, this week’s writing prompt will take a similar approach. Rather than beginning a story by envisioning a character, we will begin with the setting.
Creative Writing Prompt: Setting the Scene
Begin a story or scene by envisioning the setting first. What is unique about this place? What does it look like? How does your character feel about this place?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
The Hishal Yuon fiefdom wasn’t the worst place that Lord Deama could have been banished to. It was peaceful. No wars. No riots. No assassins. There were occasional spats between serfs and vassals that merited Deama’s intervention. But that was a rare occurrence.
Hishal Yuon was a farming community. The main crop was oncoana grain, which was actually something of a weed. It grew wherever there was bare ground. It needed very little encouragement to grow, although the occasional firestorms seemed to increase the plants’ fertility.
The tall leafy grains with their bearded seed pods were such a commonplace sight. It was impossible to travel through the fiefdom and not pass through a great many oncoana fields.
Lord Deama hated the sight of them. They reminded him of home.
There were no oncoana fields in the Hishal Ghen fiefdom. Plenty of rocks. Plenty of thick tres plants with their dense, hard stems. But not a single oncoana.
If Deama closed his eyes and focused hard enough, he could still remember the roughness of the ground. He could remember all of the times he had fallen and skinned his shins as a child. He could remember the scent of spices in the air. He could remember climbing the treses with his two brothers.
He refused to remember his brothers. He had to draw a line somewhere and that was it. He didn’t want to remember how close they had been.
He didn’t want to remember how far he had fallen apart from them.
He didn’t want to remember being banished by them.
It hurt too deep.
He knew that he could never go back to them.
He would never be able to return to the Hishal Ghen fiefdom.
He would never see his brothers again. He would not.
He could not.
They would always be apart.
Bright sunlight burst in when she opened the door. Idle drink cradlers huffed at the intrusion until they saw her. She promenaded across the scarred wood floor and slid onto a stool. The ceiling fans rotated slowly and Mick Jagger crooned softly from unseen speakers. The men in the bar watched intently as she crossed her legs.
“Black Velvet, if you please,” she said as she caught the barkeep’s eye. “On the rocks.”
The barkeep polished a glass and nodded. “You know, you just ripped off a song.”
She raised her dainty eyebrows, stared directly. “Hey batter batter batter, swing!”
“Should I be impressed or something?” he said, secretly impressed.
“Purge the negativity, Sam.”
“It’s Charlie.”
“In that case, make it a double.”
He poured and skated the glass across the smooth mahogany bar. She picked it up, licked the rim and dumped the entire glass of whiskey into her purse.
Charlie blinked and turned to serve the other customers. The PBR clock on the wall was stopped at 5:00 and a stuffed moose head kept watch above the ancient cash register.
“Oh, Charlie.” She raised her hand and smiled radiantly. “I’ll have a draft beer, please.”
He made his way back, not hurrying. Men stared over their beers. “What kind?” he said.
“Surprise me.”
He poured a Miller Lite and slid it her way. She again licked the rim of the glass and poured the beer into her purse. She slapped a twenty on the bar and sashayed toward the door, her leaking purse pulsing against her scantily clad hip. All was silent as the liquor seeped between the cracks of the floor boards.
A man walked in and sat. “What’s happening, Charlie?”
“Just the usual, Mitch.”
Author’s note: the two settings are Barney’s store in NY and the secondary character’s family’s home in Puerto Rico. This is from my unpublished book: “Cate and Freddie” Since there are new people on here I would like your feedback if u like! – Sarah
Saturdays were always a night Cate enjoyed working at Barney’s. Most of her shifts were days and there was a different vibe in the evenings. People from work usually went out together too. It had started as just girls but had quickly gained momentum and turned into a major night out partying involving associates from all different departments and some people from the coffee joint next door. Cate also always dressed up more on a Saturday and wore a bit more make-up. Saturdays went by quickly as the store became crowded with customers.
As Cate traipsed past the stockroom she tried to block out the thought that it was day four and she hadn’t heard from Freddie. Did his stomach feel empty and his hands cold the way hers did when he thought of losing her? She posed these questions and more obsessing on the issue over and over to a patient co-worker who also ushered her home after too many martinis. Cate had the next day off and usually she’d get up early to head to the yoga studio but she blew it off and wasted the day surfing the internet and watching reality shows on cable. At noon she felt like food and being a typical New Yorker she rarely kept much on hand other than coffee. She was forced to throw on jeans and head to the diner. Outside she breathed deeply letting the city air fill her lungs. She slipped into a booth, put her non-ringing phone within an arm’s reach and stared at the countertop waiting for the waitress to bring coffee and a menu.
At the table they’d had since he was a child Freddie sat facing the small, sunny kitchen where he’d often watched his father cook and took a drag from a cigarette. Across from him, his mother’s eyes looked tired.
“I must call the cousins,” she said wiping and rubbing at her eyes.
“Mami, I’ll take care of that,” said Freddie’s sister.
When his father’s heart gave out during the surgery and he died, Freddie had just made it there and was hugging his large family as they sat in the waiting room. His dad was pronounced dead at 4:03 that afternoon.
Freddie forced himself out of the chair and began looking at the ingredients his father had on hand in the kitchen. As he cooked he noticed his mom, sisters and brothers relax a little around the table and Joey got plates and set the table. After they ate Freddie knew it was time to call Cate. He hadn’t really thought about her. To Freddie it felt like he was living a nightmare. Not only had he lost his father when he was only sixty but now his mother wanted him to stay, at least for awhile. His mother kept repeating a phrase the doctor had said “These surgeries rarely go wrong but his chest couldn’t withstand it” Freddie thought if his mother uttered that statement one more time he’d put his fist through a wall. He kicked the back screen door so hard it slammed against the house and bounced back, providing several smaller slams. Out in the garden he hung his head.
Cate felt the phone ringing in her sweatshirt pouch on her walk back home and her heart skipped a beat.
“Cate?” Freddie’s voice sounded crackled like he’d been smoking.
“My dad died.”
“I’m so sorry.” She said.
“I’m coming back to get my things and then I have to come out here and live for awhile to help my family.”
“What can I do to help you?”
“I don’t know.”
“When will you be here?” Cate didn’t like the sound of her own voice – whiny, clingy and demanding.
“Jacked is picking me up at six so I’ll call you around then.”
“Okay.”
“Okay, then.”
It wasn’t until eight that he called
In those days it was still possible to find a cheap apartment in Brooklyn, especially if you were willing to be flexible. Sagging floors, white wooden paneling, yellow shag carpet – it didn’t matter to me, as long as the walk to the subway was less than 10 minutes and you could get a pizza delivered after two in the morning.
There were no hipsters in Brooklyn then, or if there were, I was one and didn’t know it. I had been looking for an apartment for weeks, ever since I got my first real paying job at a trade newspaper in the Village, writing about thermostats and energy management systems, two things I knew nothing about.
I had grown up in apartment buildings, first on the fifth floor of a 7-story brown brick building on the border between the Jewish and Italian sections of southern Brooklyn, one of two boys in a one bedroom apartment with my parents, and then the seventh floor of a 23-story building, each with three sections of eight apartments each, and one of five buildings.
Across the street was a complex of at least eight more buildings, equally dense and ugly. I never counted them, and I can’t remember ever setting foot on their grounds except to outrun someone larger and stronger. And two blocks away were five more buildings even uglier, built on the ruins of the famed Luna Park amusement park. It had been the Disneyland of the early 1900s, a pleasure palace where the masses went to be dazzled by electric lights, parachute rides and freak shows. The masses still came, all right, but now it was to live among broken street lights, the clatter of the elevated F train, and freaks of a different sort.
Luna Park burned down in 1944, clearing the way for all these buildings to rise like giant bread boxes tipped on their side near the shore. Maybe all those buildings should have burned down, too. Come, friendly bombs, and fall on Brighton.
Oh I really enjoyed this! The tone was very New York- as if a New Yorker was narrating.
I never new about the amusement park.
The bit about outrunning someone larger was a nice touch providing a visual.
Nice flow. Well done.
A single red house, set back from the sea,
Separated only by sun bleached stones.
Its roof line sloping inward as if it were being hugged round the waist.
Tall grass, lush in marshland muck, bending and bowing to the wind.
A fence of whittled driftwood marked the lines of the property, a small plot of human resilience, or sheer stubbornness,
surrounded by a wild, gray expanse of sea and sky.
The windows of the house were dark, but the home well-kept with clean white paint on the trim and plaited shingles on the roof. Someone loves this square parcel on the edge of the sea, whipped in wind and rain, caked in salt and sun. But from the point where I stood to the edge of the horizon in every direction, I was the only sign of life. Beckoned by its aura of order and nurture, harkening some forgotten feeling of my mother’s home hundreds of miles away and years in the past, I began forward toward the house on the sea.
Poetic and flowery, I enjoyed your piece.
Beautiful piece. I’d be exhausted if I were to try this kind of writing.