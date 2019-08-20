Since the recent writing prompt Creating the Character was a hit, this week’s writing prompt will take a similar approach. Rather than beginning a story by envisioning a character, we will begin with the setting.

Creative Writing Prompt: Setting the Scene

Begin a story or scene by envisioning the setting first. What is unique about this place? What does it look like? How does your character feel about this place?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

In WD University’s 12 Weeks to a First Draft, you will tackle the steps to writing a book, learn effective writing techniques along the way, and of course, begin writing your first draft. Register today!