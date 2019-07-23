Think about the physical attributes of book characters that you can remember—what comes to mind? Harry Potter’s scar? Lisbeth Salander’s wild hair and piercings? What if a book began with just the idea of what a character should look like?

Creative Writing Prompt: Creating the Character

Begin a new story by creating a character. What do they look like? How do they dress? Is there anything unusual about their appearance? Write a scene or story exploring your new character.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

