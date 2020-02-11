The March 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest is now arriving in mailboxes and on newsstands! The issue theme is chaos, with features by Jonathan Maberry on switching genres and Jessica Strawser on building suspense with out-of-character behavior. This week’s writing prompt will make use of chaos.

Creative Writing Prompt: Complete and Utter Chaos

Create a scene of chaos. Perhaps a character is panicking, a bunch of different things are going on at once, there’s a huge mess, or someone is running out of time—or all of the above!

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.