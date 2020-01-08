Unveiling the Writer’s Digest March 2020 Cover

Check out what’s in the upcoming March 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest, featuring an interview with Andrew Sean Greer, Jonathan Maberry’s case for switching genres, and more.

I am so excited to share with you the cover of our March 2020 issue—The Chaos Issue!

The writing life may be absolutely gonzo at times, but it is always worthwhile. And if you’re prepared well enough, you can navigate the storms. It’s my hope that the words we’ve given you in the pages of this issue will help you do just that.

It was incredibly fun to put together. In these pages, we have pieces on everything from working for megalomaniacal editors, to the potential pitfalls of freelance finance; from throwing your readers off by having your characters do things that no one saw coming, to the perils of the prologue in your work.

I can’t wait for you to read our interviews with cover star Andrew Sean Greer and author Susan Jane Gilman. Their insights on writing, even when it’s difficult, will be invaluable to you.

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue, including new regulars like “From the Margins” and “Market Insights”—you won’t want to miss it! Make sure the March issue gets to your mailbox—subscribe!