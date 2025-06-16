Opposites Attract (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, On Call’s co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama. Plus, a new episode of Selling Your Screenplay with Ashley Scott Meyers, Dr. Rosanne spotlights prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport, and more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 535 – The Ladybug Effect With Greg Porper

In this episode of the podcast your host Ashley Scott Meyers talks with filmmaker Greg Porper.

Daughter, Wife, Widow, Screenwriter: The Heroines’ Journey of Dorothy Davenport

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport.

Opposites Attract: On Call’s Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh

Co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama.

Tribeca Film Festival 2025: Interview with ‘On a String’ Writer/Director/Star Isabel Hagen

Susan Kouguell chats with writer, director, producer, and star Isabel Hagen about her film debut, how she found stand-up comedy amidst her Julliard training in classical viola, and more.

