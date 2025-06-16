ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Opposites Attract (From Script)

In this week's round-up from Script magazine, On Call's co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama, and more.

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, On Call’s co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama. Plus, a new episode of Selling Your Screenplay with Ashley Scott Meyers, Dr. Rosanne spotlights prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport, and more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 535 – The Ladybug Effect With Greg Porper

https://scriptmag.com/selling-your-screenplay-ep-535-the-ladybug-effect-with-greg-porper

In this episode of the podcast your host Ashley Scott Meyers talks with filmmaker Greg Porper.

Click to continue.

Daughter, Wife, Widow, Screenwriter: The Heroines’ Journey of Dorothy Davenport

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport.

Click to continue.

Opposites Attract: On Call’s Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh

Co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama.

Click to continue.

Tribeca Film Festival 2025: Interview with ‘On a String’ Writer/Director/Star Isabel Hagen

Susan Kouguell chats with writer, director, producer, and star Isabel Hagen about her film debut, how she found stand-up comedy amidst her Julliard training in classical viola, and more.

Click to continue.

Rewriting is Writing Bundle

Learn how to navigate the process of rewriting your script like a pro with the "Rewriting is Writing" bundle!

Click to continue.

