Opposites Attract (From Script)
In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, On Call’s co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama. Plus, a new episode of Selling Your Screenplay with Ashley Scott Meyers, Dr. Rosanne spotlights prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport, and more.
SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 535 – The Ladybug Effect With Greg Porper
In this episode of the podcast your host Ashley Scott Meyers talks with filmmaker Greg Porper.
Daughter, Wife, Widow, Screenwriter: The Heroines’ Journey of Dorothy Davenport
Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on prolific screenwriter Dorothy Davenport.
Opposites Attract: On Call’s Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh
Co-creators Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh discuss their creative partnership and transforming a short-form idea into a 30-minute drama.
Tribeca Film Festival 2025: Interview with ‘On a String’ Writer/Director/Star Isabel Hagen
Susan Kouguell chats with writer, director, producer, and star Isabel Hagen about her film debut, how she found stand-up comedy amidst her Julliard training in classical viola, and more.
