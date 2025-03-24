Let’s Be Friends (From Script)

ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares advice on making genuine connections to advance your career. Plus, catch up on interviews with Hulu’s O’Dessa writer-director Geremy Jasper, indie darling Bob Trevino Likes It writer-director Tracie Laymon, and get some insight into your purpose as a writer, and pointers on writing memorable secondary characters.

Balls of Steel™: Let’s Be Friends

A writer’s ability to network can make all the difference. Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares advice on making genuine connections to advance your career.

Paul William Davies on Writing a Season-long Screwball Whodunnit

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

Paul William Davies gives insight to his writing process and tackling the challenges of mystery writing for his new show "The Residence."

What Is the Purpose of Writing?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to readers about the purpose of writing.

A Story to Tell through Music: An Interview with O’Dessa Writer-Director Geremy Jasper

Writer-director Geremy Jasper discusses world-building and creating the visual language, the intertwined process of writing and composing music, and more!

Challenging Perceptions: A Conversation with Bob Trevino Likes It Writer-Director Tracie Laymon

Filmmaker Tracie Laymon discusses being inspired by her personal journey of healing and self-discovery and framing it as a narrative, the transformative power of kindness, and her commitment to telling authentic and uplifting stories.

Her Career Outlasted the Hays Code: Kathryn Scola

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on prolific screenwriter Kathryn Scola.

Pay Attention to Your Supporting Characters!

Consider the wonderful opportunities your supporting characters provide, and turn your script from average to thoroughly entertaining remarkably quickly!

