Imposter Syndrome: Battling Self-Doubt as a Writer

Are you suffering from imposter syndrome as a writer? Deanna Martinez-Bey shares strategies for battling self-doubt when writing.

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-Bey

It sneaks in quietly—right when a writer finishes a draft, submits a pitch, or finally types "The End" or hits "publish." That voice that whispers, "Who do you think you are?" That's Imposter Syndrome, and it's far more common in the writing world than most people realize.

(How Writers Can Protect Their Mental Health in a Highly Competitive Writing Industry.)

Whether someone is writing their first blog post or finishing their fifth novel, imposter syndrome has a way of making even seasoned writers feel like they're faking it. But here's the truth: You're not alone, and you are capable.

Let's explore what imposter syndrome is, why it appears, and a few practical ways to kick it to the curb.

What Is Imposter Syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is the persistent feeling that you're not as competent or talented as others think you are—despite evidence to the contrary. For writers, this can look like:

  • Doubting your talent, even with positive feedback
  • Believing your success is based on luck, not skill
  • Feeling like everyone else "has it figured out"
  • Avoiding new opportunities because you don't feel ready

The irony? Many of the most celebrated authors and creatives in the world also experience it.

Why Writers Are Particularly Prone to It

Writing is deeply personal. Whether someone is crafting fiction or freelance articles, they're putting their thoughts into the world—often without immediate feedback. Rejection, comparison, and perfectionism are all part of the job. It's no wonder self-doubt creeps in.

How to Stay Confident When Doubt Creeps In

Keep a Kindness File

Start a folder (digital or physical) of every compliment, encouraging comment, and positive review you've ever received. On tough days, revisit your file and take a moment to remind yourself what others already see in your work.

Talk to Other Writers

Community is everything. Chances are, the writer next to you is feeling the same way. Sharing struggles in a writers' group or online community can be a huge relief—and remind you that self-doubt doesn't make you less of a writer.

Name the Feeling—Then Challenge It

When imposter thoughts show up, please don't ignore them. Instead, name them: "That's just imposter syndrome again." Then, challenge them with facts: "I've published five articles this year. I've done the work."

Affirmations for Writers Who Doubt Themselves

When self-doubt feels especially loud, try repeating a few affirmations like:

  • I am a writer because I write.
  • My words matter.
  • I don't need to be perfect to have an impact.
  • Every writer started somewhere—and so did I.

Imposter syndrome doesn't mean you're doing something wrong—it usually means you're doing something right. So the next time you feel like a fraud, remember: you're in good company, and you belong here.

Keep writing. The world needs your ideas and your voice—even if you don't always believe it.

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-BeyAuthor

Deanna Martinez-Bey is an author, social media manager, copy editor, and freelance writer. With 18 published books under her belt and articles published in multiple magazines and online, Deanna surrounds herself with books and writing on many levels. She believes that people bond over good food and books! Follow her on Amazon: Amazon Author Page

