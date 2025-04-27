How to Research Agents and Publishers Like a Pro

You have a polished manuscript or book proposal, and you’re ready to start pitching agents and publishers. But how do you figure out who to submit to? And how do you evaluate the quality of the agents and publishers you do find?

In this live webinar, you’ll learn not only how to research agents and publishers using a variety of online resources, but also how to evaluate fit and reputation, so that you don’t unwittingly end up with a schmagent or a publisher that’s really a self-publishing service.

