How to Plant Clues Without Giving Away the Ending

You know that rush when a reader says, “I never saw the twist coming—but it made perfect sense?” That, my friends, is the holy grail of mystery and suspense writing. A well-crafted twist isn’t just about shock value—it’s about creating a trail of breadcrumbs that your reader could have followed, if they’d looked close enough.

In my novel The Skiers, I wanted to layer in tension and build toward a climactic event without revealing too much too soon. To do that, I borrowed a technique used famously by Liane Moriarty in Big Little Lies: framing the narrative with witness statements and police interviews. From page one, the reader knows something tragic has happened at the final ski event of the season. What they don’t know is who it happened to—or why.

That same approach shows up across many of the most compelling domestic suspense novels—stories that feel emotionally grounded even as they pull the rug out from under us.

Here’s how I approached planting clues and foreshadowing the twist without tipping my hand too early—and how you can, too.

1. Start With the End in Mind

Before you plant a single clue, you have to know where you’re going. In The Skiers, I mapped out the final event—the tragedy—and then worked backward, identifying key details that could be teased in earlier scenes. This is the same strategy you see in novels like Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng, where early parenting choices and offhand comments later become fault lines that split families apart.

Ask yourself:

What must the reader know in hindsight for the twist to feel earned?

What might characters witness or interpret differently based on their biases?

Knowing the outcome allows you to reverse-engineer your plot in a way that feels seamless.

2. Use Structure to Your Advantage

The six witness statements in The Skiers are sprinkled between chapters, each offering a slightly skewed perspective from people who were there. These aren’t lengthy monologues—they’re brief, voice-driven glimpses into the characters’ angle, filled with opinion, misinformation, and half-truths. The reader quickly realizes these “truths” can’t all coexist.

That’s the trick: using structure (like police interviews, emails, or diary entries) to deliver fragmented insight that raises more questions than it answers.

This structural fragmentation is incredibly effective in suspense. Big Little Lies does it masterfully, as does The Night the Lights Went Out, by Karen White, where past and present viewpoints slowly expose what really happened.

The key is agenda. Every narrator wants something:

To deflect blame

To protect someone they love

To rewrite their role in what happened

3. Make the Clues Seem Unimportant (Until They Aren’t)

The key to good foreshadowing is subtlety. If a character picks up a kitchen knife in Chapter 3 and someone’s stabbed in Chapter 20, readers will connect the dots instantly—unless you buried that moment beneath tension or humor or misdirection.

You see this same technique in The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller, where tiny details about memory and intimacy quietly foreshadow the novel’s devastating revelation.

Think of these moments as landmines: You bury them, and when the reader gets to the big reveal, everything detonates.

4. Play With Perception

In real life, two people can witness the same event and interpret it completely differently. That’s gold for suspense authors.

One character insists they saw Person X; another swears they saw Person Y. Who’s lying? Who’s mistaken? And why? This ambiguity keeps readers guessing—and lets you plant true clues without exposing the full picture.

This kind of perceptual fog drives novels like All the Dangerous Things, by Stacy Willingham, and Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate, where memory, trauma, and guilt warp reality.

5. Let the Reader Feel Smart

Here’s the paradox of suspense: Readers want to be surprised, but they also want to believe they could have figured it out.

That’s why the best twists don’t arrive out of nowhere. They echo. A line of dialogue. A choice that didn’t sit right. A moment the reader dismissed—until they can’t.

In my novel, She Was Never Yours To Take, the truth isn’t hidden behind locked doors—it’s buried in family loyalty, coercion framed as love, and decisions everyone agreed not to question. When the reveal comes, readers often realize the warning signs were always there.

That’s the goal: not necessarily shock, but recognition.

The reward? That “aha” moment where your reader flips back through pages, thinking, Wait a second… that one line… how did I miss it?

6. Revise With a Suspicion Lens

Once your first draft is down, go back with fresh eyes—not as the author, but as the reader. What would you suspect? Are the clues too obvious? Too scarce? Is the red herring too convincing—or not convincing enough? Trim moments that hint too loudly and add ambiguity where scenes feel too clean.

Ask yourself:

Where would a savvy reader start to connect the dots?

Are there scenes where you’re accidentally hinting too hard?

In the End, It’s All About Trust

Foreshadowing is a promise to the reader: You’ll understand this later. Clue-planting is your way of honoring that promise, of saying, “You were never in the dark—I just let you think you were.”

When done right, your twist won’t feel like a trick. It’ll feel like a revelation. So go ahead. Be clever. Be sneaky. But always play fair. Your readers will thank you for it—after they recover from the whiplash.

