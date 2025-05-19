How Can I Deal With Distractions From Writing? (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, learn how to manage distractions from writing. Plus, Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares why not to make a protagonist a writer in your script, read a review of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” Bryan Young interviews “Andor” writer and showrunner Tony Gilroy about finishing the series, and more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 534 – Disney, James Cameron and Animation with Pietro Schito

In this episode, Ashley Scott Meyers talks with Animator and Writer Pietro Schito.

Balls of Steel™: Get a Job

Writing isn’t always the most exciting career to give a character. Jeanne Veillette Bowerman shares why not to make a protagonist a writer in your script.

Flashbacks – 4 Tips to Determine When to Try Them

You may have been told that you shouldn’t use flashbacks. And you may be wondering, why not? After all, aren’t flashbacks valid writing tools?

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Review

PARAMOUNT PICTURES/SKYDANCE

The final addition to the Mission: Impossible series remains consistent with the rest of the franchise, boasting impressive live action stunts and a quest to save the world.

How Can I Deal With Distractions From Writing?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to readers about managing distractions from writing.

What Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Can Teach Screenwriters

Marvel Studios

The latest Marvel movie offers something more nuanced and human than you might be expecting.

Tony Gilroy On Bringing 'Andor' to The End