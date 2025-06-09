ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Honoring the Language of “Poker Face” with Showrunner Tony Tost (From Script)

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, showrunner Tony Tost discusses the creative process behind the second season of “Poker Face,” and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round-up from Script magazine, showrunner Tony Tost discusses the creative process behind the second season of “Poker Face.” Plus, check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts, understand the screenplays of Sinners, The Accountant 2, and others, and more.

Script University June 2025 Courses

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Make Them Laugh! Comedy Bundle

Unleash your inner comedian with the Make Them Laugh! Comedy Bundle, featuring tips on writing edgy comedy, black comedy, and more!

Honoring the Language of “Poker Face” with Showrunner Tony Tost

Showrunner Tony Tost discusses the creative process behind the second season of “Poker Face.”

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: A Good Half, Two Bad Wholes, and…

The films are Sinners, The Accountant 2, A Simple Favor 2, The Return, and some TV with “White Lotus” and “Matlock.”

“The Life of Chuck” Review

Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation strikes a balance between tragedy and comedy, exploring mortality and the small joys in life.

