Finding Funds for Writers
Learn how to earn an income as a writer and the diverse avenues for obtaining funds, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
Writers often enter the word business thinking if they write what they want, when they want, and submit often, that a luscious full-time living is within reach. In reality, writers often have to start one place to wind up reaching another, and sometimes they need sidesteps to reach a writing end game. They may have to write for one entity in order to gain access to another. They want to be known for their writing, but a book takes a long time to write, much less publish. The truth is, nothing in the writing world is straightforward.
Over the course of her career as a freelance writer and award-winning novelist, Hope Clark learned in her research, starts, stops, and detours that writing is more than penning a story and publishing it. And earning a living at writing is about little detours and side roads to make ends meet.
This live webinar will show writers how to earn an income as a writer and explain the diverse avenues for obtaining funds.
