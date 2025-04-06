ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Finding Funds for Writers

Learn how to earn an income as a writer and the diverse avenues for obtaining funds, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writers often enter the word business thinking if they write what they want, when they want, and submit often, that a luscious full-time living is within reach. In reality, writers often have to start one place to wind up reaching another, and sometimes they need sidesteps to reach a writing end game. They may have to write for one entity in order to gain access to another. They want to be known for their writing, but a book takes a long time to write, much less publish. The truth is, nothing in the writing world is straightforward.

Over the course of her career as a freelance writer and award-winning novelist, Hope Clark learned in her research, starts, stops, and detours that writing is more than penning a story and publishing it. And earning a living at writing is about little detours and side roads to make ends meet. 

This live webinar will show writers how to earn an income as a writer and explain the diverse avenues for obtaining funds.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Favorite Story To Be Published!

The photo prompt for Your Story #134

Your Story #134 is currently open for voting! Follow this link below to vote for your favorite story in the comment section!

Write Your Own Story For Publication Now!

Your Story #135

Prompt: At the link below, write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt above. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Entry Deadline: April 21, 2025

Your Story #136

Prompt: At the link below, write  the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt above. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Entry Deadline: June 23, 2025.

Breaking Out: Myah Ariel

WD reconnected with former Breaking In author Myah Ariel to discuss her latest release, No Ordinary Love, and what she’s learned since releasing her debut novel.

