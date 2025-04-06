Finding Funds for Writers

Writers often enter the word business thinking if they write what they want, when they want, and submit often, that a luscious full-time living is within reach. In reality, writers often have to start one place to wind up reaching another, and sometimes they need sidesteps to reach a writing end game. They may have to write for one entity in order to gain access to another. They want to be known for their writing, but a book takes a long time to write, much less publish. The truth is, nothing in the writing world is straightforward.

Over the course of her career as a freelance writer and award-winning novelist, Hope Clark learned in her research, starts, stops, and detours that writing is more than penning a story and publishing it. And earning a living at writing is about little detours and side roads to make ends meet.

This live webinar will show writers how to earn an income as a writer and explain the diverse avenues for obtaining funds.

